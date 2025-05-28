WATCH: Anushka Sharma makes Virat Kohli smile like a child at airport, no doubt they are everybody's favorite

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s public appearance is a delightful affair for their fans, and why not? They’re the most real and adored couple in Bollywood. Yet again, their public spotting left fans’ hearts melting as they saw the cricketer’s playful side at the airport.

On May 28, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Chandigarh airport, which wasn’t just a regular spotting. The couple who usually maintains their poise grabbed everyone’s attention; all thanks to the cricketer’s goofy side. The video that has taken the internet by storm features the power couple making their way towards the exit point.

In the video, Virat was seen indulging in a chat with his wife Anushka Sharma. While he indulged in a banter with her, the actress also couldn’t control her smile. The cricketer enjoyed a candid moment so much that he broke into hysterical laughter, clapped, and covered his face with his hand.

Reacting to the video, several fans flooded the comment section with multiple red-heart, heart-eye and nazar amulet emojis. In addition to this, an elated fan wrote, "Myyyyyy idlooooo," another fan wished, "RCB Trophy 2025", while many went gaga over his smile.

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka left Lucknow for the final match of the IPL in Chandigarh, which is set to take place tomorrow, i.e., May 29. Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings will be locking horns against each other in the promising match.

The Sultan actress looked gorgeous in a blue t-shirt paired with denim pants paired with white sneakers during her latest airport spotting. Meanwhile, Kohli kept it casual in a white shirt with beige pants, white sneakers, a matching cap, and a black bag.

In other news, the couple had their two spiritual retreats within a month. They visited Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, which was followed by another devotional trip to Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi. Several glimpses of the duo made waves online, and the internet users also hailed their core belief in spirituality.

Anushka and Virat, happily married since 2018, are now proud parents to two kids, Vamika and Akaay.

