Dino Morea seeks THIS after appearing before EOW for questioning in Rs 65 crore Mithi River scam

According to a report by News18, Bollywood actor Dino Morea has submitted a petition for anticipatory bail just a day after being questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. The actor has been accused of being involved in a Rs 65 crore scam related to funds allocated for the cleaning of the Mithi River, a crucial waterway for Mumbai’s flood control infrastructure.

The actor also appeared at the EOW office on May 28, 2025, for a second round of questioning. Check out the video here:

For those unfamiliar with the case, the actor was summoned for questioning after a series of suspicious phone conversations reportedly emerged involving him, his brother Santino Morea, and Ketan Kadam.

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Kadam and Jay Joshi allegedly overcharged the civic body for machinery purchased from Matprop Technical Services Pvt. Ltd., a Kochi-based company, billing well above the actual cost.

The scam surfaced after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alleged that silt and debris were left uncleared in multiple locations. They further claimed that inflated charges were billed for the desilting work, and no formal audit of the project had been conducted.

Currently, officials are conducting an in-depth review of the phone conversations to assess their significance and relevance. According to The Free Press Journal, authorities are working to determine whether the discussions point to any direct involvement or awareness of the financial discrepancies.

On the work front, actor Dino Morea recently appeared in the Netflix original web series The Royals, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.

Apart from this, his upcoming projects include Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film will feature a stellar cast including. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer.

