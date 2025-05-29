Aarti Ravi’s father takes legal action against singer Suchitra over defamatory comments: REPORT

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi's divorce has become the talk of the town ever since they announced their separation last year. While the case is still under hearing, singer Suchitra has come under fire. Aarti’s father has filed a complaint against her for making defamatory comments about Aarti in a video.

What are the allegations against Suchitra?

According to a report by Asianet News, Aarti Ravi’s father has alleged that Suchitra's recent statements were defamatory and a serious invasion of privacy. The complaint pointed out that her videos and social media posts sparked unnecessary rumours. These, he said, caused damage to the family’s long-standing reputation in the Tamil film industry.

He added that the family’s dignity, especially that of his wife and daughter, was unfairly attacked. Aarti's father also expressed concern over how private matters were dragged into the public eye without consent.

As per other reports, the complainant now seeks legal action under several laws. These include Sections 79, 294, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(a) and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Ravi Mohan files lawsuit against Aarti

Ravi Mohan has taken legal action against his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, and her mother, Sujatha Vijayakumar. The case alleges that their public remarks have damaged the actor’s personal and professional reputation.

The legal notice demands the removal of all defamatory content related to the Ponniyin Selvan actor. These include posts shared across various public platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and other digital spaces. The directive is not limited to these platforms alone.

The notice was issued following an order from the High Court. It was shared by Ravi Mohan’s lawyer, Karthikei Balan.

Check out the notice issued by Ravi Mohan’s team below:

Next hearing of Ravi Mohan and Aarti's case

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi appeared before the Chennai Family Welfare Court for their ongoing divorce case on May 21. The next court date is scheduled for June 12, 2025.

According to a report by One India Tamil, Aarti filed a petition during the proceedings. She has requested a monthly maintenance of Rs 40 lakh from the Parasakthi actor.

