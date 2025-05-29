‘Rs 55 crores’: Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan sets record-breaking deal for satellite rights?

All eyes are on Tamil icon Thalapathy Vijay as he shoots for his final film, Jana Nayagan. The actor has decided to step away from films permanently to pursue politics as his full-time profession. Ever since, every update surrounding the project has piqued fans’ interest.

Jana Nayagan secures whopping deal over satellite rights

As per a report by Deccan Herald, the makers of Jana Nayagan have finalized a deal for the satellite rights of the film with Sun TV. The agreement, signed between both parties, is worth a massive Rs 55 crore—setting a record for any Tamil film to date.

For the unversed, the film had already made headlines earlier for its huge OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video, reportedly worth ₹121 crores—another rare benchmark in Kollywood productions.

Is Jana Nayagan a remake of NBK’s Bhagwanth Kesari?

Based on a previous report by Telugu360, the makers of Jana Nayagan had secured the remake rights of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s iconic film Bhagavanth Kesari.

This was done to incorporate certain scenes from the original movie into Vijay’s final project. One such scene, rumored to be used, is the “good touch-bad touch” moment, which will reportedly be cleverly adapted in the upcoming film.

Jana Nayagan cast and crew

Besides Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, the cast of Jana Nayagan also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others.

The film is written and directed by H. Vinoth and produced under the banner of KVN Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the musical score.

Jana Nayagan release date

Coming to the release date, Jana Nayagan has locked the Pongal 2026 window for its much-anticipated theatrical debut. The movie is set to hit the big screens on January 9 next year.

