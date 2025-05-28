Rasha Thadani serves Gen Z look in Rs 80,000 trench coat, bold top and shorts

Whether it be ethnic outfits, barbie-core dresses, or laid-back airport fits, Rasha Thadani knows how to turn heads, despite the fashion genre. The dance mogul and budding starlet has a knack for creating some statement-making fashion moments. Yet again, Rasha got her fans smitten in a stunning attire that included a Max Mara denim-blend trench coat worth around Rs 80,000 on Editorialist.

Raveena Tandon’s daughter posed fiercely against the backdrop of Mumbai’s monsoon, sporting an earthy-toned ensemble, perfect for the cozy weather. Starting with her top, Thadani wore a gorgeous, sheer top in multiple muted shades, including brown and blue. The plunging neckline top, with its body-hugging silhouette, exuded feminine finesse.

The Uyi Amma muse paired her translucent top with denim shorts. The light-washed blue shorts, cinched higher at the waist, perfectly complemented the petite top. It also boasted rugged and asymmetrical hemlines, making Rasha’s outfit cool and edgy.

The denim-blend trench coat

The Azaad actress layered her striking outfit with a denim-infused trench coat that should be on every fashionista’s radar. The long coat in beige shade exuded quiet luxury, while the double-layered denim accents on either side added a stylish playfulness to the ensemble. With large lapel collars and a billowy silhouette, Thadani’s coat could be summed up as ‘perfection’.

Serving the ultimate Pinterest-worthy fashion goals, Rasha accessorized her outfit with trendy, melting-patterned golden earrings and a couple of gilded accessories. She skipped any other accessory, keeping her look understated yet eye-catching.

Thadani rounded up her look with sleek, beige-shaded heels. The strappy heels with ankle buckles complemented the actress’s neutral-themed outfit while adding a statuesque appeal to her form.

For the makeup, the Gen Z style maven opted for a generously blushed and glowy base. She accentuated her eyes with smudged kajal and eyeliner. The diva flaunted a nude-brown lipstick, topped with gloss, turning up the glamour meter. She tossed her voluminous hair messily, serving effortless-chic vibes.

