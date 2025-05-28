Housefull 5: Sajid Nadiadwala’s 30-year-old idea behind film’s double endings? Truth revealed

The much-awaited trailer of Housefull 5 has finally been released, and it brought with it an unexpected twist from producer Sajid Nadiadwala at the launch event. As the fifth installment of one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy franchises gears up for its grand release on June 6, 2025, Nadiadwala revealed that the film will feature two alternate endings. He has now shared his thoughts on experimenting with multiple conclusions for the comedy entertainer.

Sajid Nadiadwala on dual endings of Housefull 5

During the trailer launch of Housefull 5, producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared that he had been toying with the idea of multiple endings for nearly 30 years. He explained that he often wondered, if he were to make a thriller, what the X-factor would be and how audiences would react if the identity of the villain remained a mystery until the very end.

As Pinkvilla earlier reported, the makers of Housefull 5 had submitted two separate versions of the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The comic thriller was touted as a one-of-a-kind project, and both versions were reportedly viewed by the board before receiving a U/A certificate.

While the specific reason behind certifying two distinct edits was kept under wraps, sources close to the production had indicated that producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who also wrote the story and screenplay, was planning something unconventional that would catch both the audience and the industry off guard.

The report further stated that Housefull 5 was likely to become one of the rare films to hold two censor certificates, with the rationale behind the decision expected to be revealed closer to the release.

Additionally, it was revealed that the film featured a massive ensemble cast of 24 actors and had a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes, making it the longest film in the franchise.

Despite retaining the trademark chaos and confusion the series is known for, the storytelling format was said to be unlike anything seen before, promising a fresh twist on the franchise's trademark comedy.

During the conversation, actor Fardeen Khan remarked that even the cast of the film were not aware of the twist and it was narrated to them after they finished the shooting. Sajid confirmed it and said even half of the cast doesn't know who the killer is, to maintain the secrecy of the murder mystery.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is a comedy of errors along with a murder mystery that unfolds on a luxury cruise. According to the trailer, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan emerge as the main suspects.

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast that also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, and more. The movie is set to hit the theaters on June 6.

