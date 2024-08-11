Convicted criminal Seungri apologizes for ‘using’ BIGBANG and G-Dragon’s names after returning from prison; says ‘it was unintentional’

Following his major involvement in the infamous Burning Sun Scandal, Seungri was convicted on several charges. After spending a year and six months in prison, the former K-pop idol returned home on February 9, 2023. Not many months later, he was spotted in an event where he was seen dropping BIGBANG and G-Dragon’s name. The viral clip created quite a stir and fans were furious to see a convicted criminal using his former group’s fame. Now, Seungri has apologized for doing so.

On August 11, in an interview with My Daily, Seungri was asked about a comment he made at a part in Cambodia this January. In a viral clip, he was allegedly seen using BIGBANG’s fame and saying things like he would make sure G-Dragon attends next time. Addressing the situation, the ex-K-pop idol said that he was drunk and unintentionally mentioned the names.

He emphasized that he understood his behavior wasn’t well and that it was the wrong thing to do. On this day’s interview, he vowed that nothing of the sort will ever happen again. He now plans to live his life quietly without implicating others.

Meanwhile, this day’s interview was mainly about a claim from TSV Management, who advertised that Seungri would be attending an event for the Indonesian Burning Sun Club on August 31.

According to My Daily’s report, the former BIGBANG member denied the claims saying that he will take strict legal actions against this slander and unauthorized use of his image.

He also refuted previous reports that claimed Seungri is preparing to open a club in Hong Kong.

On this day, he also addresses his attendance at a party in Cambodia following his return from prison. He said that he went there because an acutance launched a new beer pub. He claimed that it was a completely personal matter and no one paid him to attend the event as it was rumored.

For the unversed, in 2020, Seungri was convicted on several charges of sexual crimes including prostitution, illegal filming, etc. For his key role in the infamous Burning Sun Scandal, he was sentenced to prison for 1 month and 6 years.

