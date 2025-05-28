Samantha Ruth Prabhu's top 3 simple sarees to own now and it’s every fashionista's essential

Whether futuristic and bold dresses are in question or the challenge is to adorn ethnic fashion like a true desi diva, Samantha Ruth Prabhu excels at everything. The same goes for her saree sways! The South Indian beauty has a knack for creating unique and trailblazing trends with ethnic picks. Samantha’s floral saree collection is understated, sophisticated, and charming, but far from basic. Here are her three latest floral six-yard elegances, which will surely make it to your fashion mood board.

1. Sandalwood saree

Samantha’s sandalwood drape with a soft and soulful hue accentuated her South Indian beauty gorgeously, elevating her pleasing charm. Curated from the Made in Banaras brand—Tilfi—the handloom saree boasted pure cotton fabric, adorned with Jamdani zari work and cost Rs 1,60,000. The sheer fabric elegantly draped Prabhu’s silhouette, exuding an unparalleled grace with its light and airy form. The Jamdani work decorated the translucent fabric with branches and floral patterns.

The Yashoda actress paired her dreamy saree with a Nehru collar blouse. The sleeveless design and the plain bodice impeccably complemented the drape.

Going for a contrasting theme, Samantha accessorized her look with turquoise chandelier earrings and a tiny pearl bindi.

2. Organza saree

Sam’s multicolor saree is a masterclass on blending tradition with contemporary style. The Oo Antava Mawa muse wore a gorgeous floral and botanical print saree from the celebrity-favorite ethnic brand, Torani, and it came with a price tag of Rs 73,500. This drape in viscose organza fabric had the dreamy, flowy appeal, gracefully wrapping the actress’s form and exuding feminine finesse. The abstract print, in majorly red and blue shades, sets the perfect tone for a perky outfit.

The beauty maven paired the six-yard drape with a halter-neck-style white blouse with a ruched, closed neckline. The backless silhouette added a sultry glam to the playful attire.

2. Embellished blouse

The Kushi actress’s sand and red floral saree from the celebrated Indian designer, Arpita Mehta, is the epitome of festive plus understated flair. The Rs 98,000 hand-embroidered piece made the case for a fairytale princess outfit. The translucent and lightweight drape carried floral and leafy motifs in stunning, rustic red hues, spanning the whole fabric. The designer elevated this six-yard elegance to a festive sway by adding zari-work sequin borders.

The fashionista paired her sheer saree with the zari-work-embellished blouse, tucked with shimmery sequins. It boasted strappy sleeves with a sweetheart neckline, accentuating the saree’s vibe gorgeously.

From minimal flairs to festive sarees, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s catalogue of floral drapes exudes an unparalleled charm and sophistication.

