'Jungkook will be happy': BTS ARMY celebrates singer's June 11 military discharge with 50 banners near base

BTS is coming back—just a couple more weeks and the long-awaited reunion will finally be here. After nearly three years of hoping and manifesting, the moment is finally knocking at ARMYs' doors. The BTS fandom is more than ready to shower the members with love and affection.

Just like BTS' RM, V, Jimin, and Suga, the group’s golden maknae, Jungkook, is also set to be discharged this June. Specifically, his return is scheduled for June 11, 2025, and the celebration has already kicked off. And no, it's not just confined to digital screens—this time, it’s big, bold, and beautifully real.

K-ARMY Celebration For Jungkook's Return From Military

In an awe-inspiring show of support, ARMYs have taken the initiative to flood the area near Jungkook’s discharge site with 50 banners. Yes, fifty. These vibrant displays carry heartfelt messages congratulating Jungkook on both his military discharge and the anniversary of his solo debut, GOLDEN. From streetside visuals to bridge-side hangings, it’s a full-on festival of love.

As his release date approaches, fans are leaving no stone unturned to ensure he feels the warmth of their support the moment he steps out.

ARMYs Reaction

The moment a video of the banners went up, social media exploded with emotional reactions. Fans from across the globe shared their appreciation, gratitude, and joy. One fan gushed that it was such a beautiful and heartfelt project and thanked everyone who made it happen.

Another said they felt like hugging the organizers because the whole thing was just so adorable. One ARMY member sweetly noted how grateful they were for the thoughtful gesture, hoping Jungkook would see it and smile.

Someone else wrote that the decorations were so stunning, they were sure Jungkook would love them. International fans chimed in too, sending virtual hugs and appreciation to Korean ARMYs for doing such a lovely thing on behalf of global fans.

Jungkook's Secret Trip and the Buzz Before BTS' Comeback:

The rumor mill is buzzing about what’s next for Jungkook. Speculations range from a possible solo world tour to a new solo track or even a stage performance. But as of now, nothing’s been officially confirmed.

BTS' Jungkook was spotted at Gimpo Airport flying to Japan on May 24, despite still being in service. The reason remains unknown, adding a hint of mystery. Jimin made a similar trip a day earlier, and both returned separately—naturally, fans took notice.

Whatever the reason behind the trip, one thing is certain—Jungkook and the rest of BTS are finally coming back. The countdown is real now.

BTS' Military Discharge Date In Order

RM and V are set to return on June 10, 2025.

Jimin and Jungkook will follow on June 11, 2025.

Suga will be discharged on May 21, 2025.

