Chae Jong Hyeop to lead romance drama In Your Brilliant Season alongside Lee Sung Kyung: Character and plot details inside

Rising actor Chae Jong Hyeop has reportedly confirmed his next small-screen role. He is to play the lead in upcoming drama In Your Brilliant Season. The casting news was shared by industry insiders to Sports Chosun on May 29. They suggested that the actor is set to team up with Lee Sung Kyung in what promises to be a moving and emotional love story.

Storyline

In Your Brilliant Season tells the touching tale of a man who suffers from both memory loss and hearing impairment following a tragic accident. As he grapples with his altered life, he crosses paths with a woman who becomes a ray of hope and healing. The drama aims to explore themes of emotional recovery, unspoken pain, and the quiet strength found in human connection.

Chae Jong Hyeop is expected to play Seon Woo Chan, a talented animator working for a major animation studio in the United States. He appears to live a successful and quiet life. However, Seon Woo Chan carries a deeply hidden secret that adds a layer of complexity to his character. His emotional journey begins when he meets Song Ha Ran.

Lee Sung Kyung to play lead female

Starring opposite Chae, actress Lee Sung Kyung takes on the role of Song Ha Ran. She will reportedly play the eldest of three sisters and the chief designer at a leading firm. She is outwardly cheerful and maintains friendly relationships with others. However, she harbors a deep reluctance to form close emotional bonds, choosing instead to remain emotionally detached.

The inner conflicts of her character are expected to add depth to the romance narrative. Fans are already anticipating the fresh chemistry between Chae Jong Hyeop and Lee Sung Kyung. Many are eager to see how the duo brings their characters’ emotional complexities to life.

Production details and creative team

The script for In Your Brilliant Season is penned by Jo Sung Hee. She is known for hit dramas including Thirty But Seventeen, She Was Pretty, among others. With Jo’s proven talent for weaving emotional and reflective stories, expectations are high for another well-crafted story. Production is scheduled to begin soon after the casting process is finalized.

Meanwhile, Chae Jong Hyeop has steadily gained popularity with his standout performances in Castaway Diva and Serendipity's Embrace. He showcased both range and emotional depth. With this new project, he is expected to further solidify his status as a versatile leading man in the K-drama scene.

As more updates about the cast and filming schedule emerge, anticipation continues to grow for what promises to be one of the most emotional dramas in the upcoming lineup.

