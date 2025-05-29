The Young and the Restless Spoilers, May 29 Episode: Will Ashley Shake Up Jack's Entire World With A Bombshell Announcement?

Drama levels are high in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this Thursday, May 29, when family secrets and workplace games of cat and mouse threaten to topple delicate alliances.

As per The Young and the Restless spoilers, Ashley could be making a huge announcement as Jack and Diane plot their next move. Meanwhile, Harrison seems to be out spending a day in the park.

Ashley Abbott arrives back from her lengthy vacation with sister Traci with more than an overnight bag. Having taken a detour first to Chicago for a cryptic business meeting, Ashley returns to Jabot with a shocking secret for Jack Abbott, and it might shake the company to its foundations.

Victor schemes as Ashley shocks Jack

On one hand, Victor Newman has already been scheming behind the scenes; no birthday party could put a halt to his scheming. On the other hand, Ashley's revelation of shocking news could point to an early strike in the ongoing Abbotts vs. Newmans war.

Though Victor promised to wait to make any move until after Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) birthday bash, Ashley’s intel could highly likely prove it otherwise.

Jack and Diane roll up their sleeves

Jack and Diane, who are already strategizing to protect Jabot, may need to ramp up their defense even quicker.

They could rack their brains out scheming and plotting, but will it be enough to win against Victor? Jack and Diane must stay put and at least three steps ahead of him if they wish to win this battle.

Elsewhere, Amanda Sinclair finds herself stuck in a corner professionally. While trying to navigate the mercurial business needs of Dumas, Amanda has to contend with repercussions from Phyllis Summers' pushy pitch to the reclusive mogul. Dumas isn't interested in hearing Phyllis out himself and might now delegate getting rid of her again.

Adding to the complication, Amanda might have to cancel her planned trip to D.C. with Phyllis entirely, as Dumas is said to have other plans up his sleeve. Whatever he might be scheming, a big legal move or a bombshell revelation for Genoa City, Amanda is torn between being true to her friend and answering to her superior.

In the meantime, a lighter moment is played out when Kyle and Claire bring young Harrison out for a day at Chancellor Park. Although it begins as a happy excursion, something said by Kyle may ruffle the boy's feathers, leaving viewers to guess what kind of trouble can brew even on family time.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

