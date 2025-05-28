Meet actor whose dad was Bollywood’s iconic villain, gave more than 20 flops, vanished for years and now...

Having a superstar parent doesn’t always ensure a successful film career, a reality that applies to several actors, including Fardeen Khan. Despite appearing in 21 films, Fardeen has only delivered one box-office hit. After a 13-year hiatus, he made a powerful return with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi. Now, he is set to continue his comeback journey with a role in the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5.

Fardeen Khan, son of legendary Bollywood actor Feroz Khan, was once a dominant force in the industry. He was introduced to films by his father, who had high hopes for his cinematic journey. Feroz launched Fardeen with Prem Aggan, but unfortunately, the film failed to make an impact and turned out to be a major flop.

Fardeen Khan on family's financial struggles

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Fardeen Khan reflected on his father's journey as a filmmaker, stating that he became a producer with his debut project Apradh, which hit screens in 1972.

Fardeen noted that, during that era, producers bore full financial responsibility, often relying on high-interest loans to fund their films, making the process quite daunting. He added that while his family did face difficult times, his upbringing remained grounded, with deliberate efforts to shield him from a sense of entitlement.

Following a disappointing debut, Fardeen Khan went on to act in more than 20 films, none of which managed to leave a significant impact at the box office.

Just as his career seemed to be heading toward decline, he appeared in Heyy Babyy, sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Although the film was a commercial success, grossing over Rs 83 crore worldwide and earning the tag of a superhit, it did very little to revive his struggling career.

After delivering a string of box office failures, Khan decided to step away from the limelight and took a 14-year hiatus. His last appearance before the break was in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya, where he starred alongside Sushmita Sen.

Fardeen Khan on the work front

Fardeen Khan is set to make his next big-screen appearance in Housefull 5, joining a star-studded cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Nagis Fakhri, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Soundarya Sharma, Chitrangada Singh, and more. In addition to this, he is also collaborating with actor Darshan on an upcoming Kannada pan-India film.

