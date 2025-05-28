Hrithik Roshan teams up with KGF and Salaar producers, says ‘Looking forward to deliver a cinematic experience’

Hrithik Roshan is unstoppable with his exciting line-up of films, including War 2 and Krrish 4. His collaboration with Hombale Films, known for backing movies like KGF Chapters and Kantara, has left fans even more excited about the star going PAN India. A special announcement with the ‘Greek God’ has been recently revealed, and the actor has promised to deliver a 'cinematic experience' to fans with their collaboration.

Advertisement

On May 28, the official Instagram handle of Hombale Films shared an official post with a caption that read, "We are proud to welcome @hrithikroshan to the @hombalefilms family for a collaboration, years in the making. A tale of grit, grandeur and glory is set to unfold, where intensity meets imagination, the Big Bang begins. #HRITHIKxHOMBALE."

"They call him the Greek God. He’s ruled hearts, shattered limits, and we see the phenomenon he truly is! We are proud to welcome Hrithik Roshan to the Hombale Films for a collaboration, years in the making. A tale of grit, grandeur and glory is set to unfold, where intensity meets imagination, the Big Bang begins."

Take a look

Reacting to the post, several users flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. One fan asked, "Prabhas Hrithik tho combo Prashanth neel sir director?" and another wondered, "What if Prabhas×Hrithik Happens," One excited fan said, "Something Big is Cooking."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hrithik also expressed his excitement on the collaboration in an official statement, stating, "Hombale has been home to some very unique stories over the years. I'm looking forward to partner with them and deliver a cinematic experience for our audience. We are dreaming big, and committed to bringing the vision to life."

On the professional front, Hrithik will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated directorial War 2. The teaser of the sixth installment of the YRF Spy-universe was released just a few days back, which broke the internet. The film co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani is set to release later this year on August 14, 2025.

In addition to this, he also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline, backed by Aditya Chopra, which will also mark his directorial debut.

Who would you like Hrithik Roshan to cast alongside in this PAN India project? Hombale Films is known for backing movies like KGF Chapters and Kantara among others. Yash Prabhas

ALSO READ: Did Tamannaah Bhatia just support Deepika Padukone amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga row? Here's the truth