MTV Roadies XX Controversy: Why is Rajat Dalal involved in Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula's fight? WATCH

MTV Roadies XX is again in the headlines, and this time, for a major controversy. As the show is nearing its grand finale, the finale episode witnesses Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula getting into a fight. This argument is not limited to on-screen, as a lot more has been going on off-screen as well, and somehow, it involves Rajat Dalal. Many are confused about how Rajat Dalal, who is not a part of the show, is involved in the MTV Roadies XX controversy. Here's a full breakdown of what exactly went wrong.

Advertisement

When did Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav fight?

Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav are the gang leaders of MTV Roadies XX. This season marks Elvish Yadav's debut in the adventure-based reality show as the gang leader. The two reality show personalities have clashed ever since the 20th season started. Their disagreements have stemmed from contrasting opinions and differing personalities. During their last argument, both dropped a video on social media claiming that "all is well" between them.

Watch old video when Prince and Elvish assured that all is good between them:

This is the first time that the MTV Roadies grand finale episode was filmed days after the contestants returned from their adventure destination. However, during this break, it seems that the rivalry between the gang leaders reignited, leading to more conflict during the episode.

A promo shared by the channel on their official social media page shows the argument between Elvish Yadav and Prince. In the clip, contestants passionately declare their determination to win, with some even getting into fights over past grudges. During the episode, Prince recalls the time when he visited Elvish's house to resolve their differences.

Advertisement

Prince said, "Tere ghar aake gaye the hum. Kuch na hua there se. Vahi aake baithe the. Tere Gurgaon aaye the. Mere yaha aa fadd ke bhejunga (I came to your house. You couldn't do anything. We were there. I came to your Gurgaon. Come to my house, I will send you after tearing apart)."

The new dad continued, "Naya naya aaya hai 2-3 saal kaam kiya hai. Tere jaise 36 ko nikal ke bheja hai (You are new and have worked for 2-3 years. I have seen many like you)."

Elvish also lost his cool and both charged at each other. Prince even called the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner "online badmaash." Elvish was furious, which led to an ugly brawl between him and Yadav. Reports indicate that the two began verbally abusing each other, causing the situation to escalate further. Host Rannvijay Singha had to step in to intervene and stop the argument.

Advertisement

Shortly after the on-set fight, a video emerged showing the two engaged in a heated conversation. Following this, Elvish and Yadav went live on their Instagram accounts, where they made personal remarks and continued to blame each other.

Watch a glimpse of Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav's big fight here-

How did Rajat Dalal get involved in Prince Narula vs Elvish Yadav?

Rajat Dalal got involved as he took a stand for his close friend Elvish Yadav. After the controversy started gaining attention, Rajat made a bold move by sharing a video and narrating his side of the story. Sharing a clip on his Instagram, he asked Prince Narula to focus on his family and warned him to stop provoking Elvish.

Rajat clarified how he is refraining from getting involved in any controversy, but he decided to speak because he was the one who had sorted differences between Elvish and Prince.

Advertisement

He added, "Par majburan meko vapis se bolna hi pad rha hai. Bolna bhi isiliye pad rha hai kyuki voh mai hi tha jisne dono ke beech mei sulenama karaya tha. Even though ye chize kabhi bahar aayi nahi (But I am being forced to speak up again. I have to speak because I was the one who made peace between the two. Even though these things never came out publicly)."

He further called out Narula's claim of visiting Gurgaon to solve differences and tagged it as a "fake narrative."

Directing his words towards Prince, Rajat disclosed, "Humne kabhi aapko Gurgaon nahi bulaya. Aapne apne dost ke hotel pe humko bulaya. Location humare pass aayi. Jaha pehle mai pocha aur fir Elvish apne 3-4 logo ke sath. Vaha jitne bhi log maujood the even though usme se kuch mere bhai hai, kuch known hai, voh aaye aapki taraf se the (We never called you to Gurgaon. You called us to your friend's hotel. The location came to us. First, I reached there and then Elvish came with 3-4 people. Everyone, who was present there - even though some of them are my brothers and some are known to me- had come from your side)."

Advertisement

The Bigg Boss 18 fame continued, "Aur joh aap itna bol rahe ho na mai ye kar dunga, mai voh kar dunga, ek band kamre ke andar agar hum baithe hai aur vaha CCTV nahi hai. Elvish aur mai sirf 2 the aur aapke taraf se 15-16 log, aur bohot saare usme loaded bhi the. Agar vaha bhi hum khulke bol rahe hai na ki koi ungli toh lagao. Toh yeh chize mat karo. Agar kuch karna hota aap vaha kar lete. Aapne vaha pe ek pyaari si video bana li. 'Bhai hai sab khatam ho gaya.' Ab mauka alag dekh kar aap uska fayda uthane ki koshish kar rahe ho.

(And all this talk you're doing saying, 'I'll do this, I'll do that'... if we are sitting in a closed room with no CCTV, it was just Elvish and me, and 15-16 people from your side, many of them even carrying weapons. Even then, we openly said, 'Try touching us.' So don't do all this now. If you really wanted to do something, you could have done it there. But instead, you made a sweet little video saying, 'We are brothers. Everything is over.' Now, seeing a different opportunity, you are trying to take advantage of it.)"

Advertisement

He further emphasised how he and Elvish have been trapped in legal matters, and Prince doesn't know how it is, as he has never landed in trouble.

Rajat added, "Aapka bhi ek parivar hai, aur humara bhi ek parivar hai. Unpe dhyaan do bajaye ye sab chizo mai padne ke."

Rajat stated that Prince was incapable of threatening anyone and added that neither he nor Elvish had threatened Prince. He emphasized that the matter had been resolved with mutual respect and on a positive note. Rajat urged Prince not to escalate the situation, clarifying that while they would not initiate any conflict, they would not remain silent if Prince took any action. He also encouraged everyone to focus on maintaining peace.

Watch Rajat Dalal's statement here-

Netizens' reaction to Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula's fight:

After this controversy erupted, fans flooded social media and expressed their opinion on Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav's ongoing feud. A fan appreciated as Elvish's friend, Lovekesh Kataria, openly showed his support for Elvish. Lovekesh shared a picture on social media and wrote, "Full support." Many showed their support for Elvish, while others had mixed reactions.

Take a look at netizens' reaction here-

After Rajat Dalal shared the video, Prince Narula has yet to react to his statement.

Where to watch Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav's fight?

Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav's fight can be watched on the MTV Roadies XX grand finale episode that is scheduled to happen on June 1, 2025.

MTV Roadies XX premiered on January 11, 2025.

Who are you supporting in this fight? Elvish Yadav Prince Narula

ALSO READ: MTV Roadies XX EXCLUSIVE: Rannvijay Singha REACTS to debutant gang leader Elvish Yadav's performance