Who is GloRilla and who stars in BTS' J-Hope's Killin' It Girl teaser? Meet the 2 women in his new release

BTS member J-Hope is slated to drop his third digital single, Killin' It Girl, in just over a week. The announcement was made by his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, on May 28, along with a sneak peek into the track's groovy tune and its female lead. Speculation regarding the identity of the woman has been going on since glimpses of her were shared through the Charm of HOPE concept film. Here's ending your curiosity as eagle-eyed fans finally found out who she is.

Killin' It Girl MV: Who is J-Hope's female lead in the 3rd single

J-Hope's third solo track will feature not one but two women. In the Charm of HOPE concept film, a woman is seen through the lens of the BTS rapper's rifle pointed at her. She sports a neat style and sharp visuals, making her seem perfect for a track like Killin' It Girl. As per fans, she is a South Korean model named Kim Juwon, signed with the management company, Cauliflower Agency.

Fans gushed over her stunning visuals, humorously labeling her "pretty so fine"—a clever nod to the lyrics of J-Hope's song, Mona Lisa. Some even felt that the model's "vibes are a lot like Hobi." The second woman part of the Killin' It Girl music video is GloRilla, the track's collaborator. Know about her.

Who is GloRilla, the collaborative artist in the Killin' It Girl MV?

GloRilla is an American rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, who gained prominence in 2022 with her song F.N.F. (Let's Go) (with Hitkidd). The track was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, earning her significant global fame. GloRilla's debut album, Glorious, released in 2024, garnered widespread acclaim.

It showcased her growth as a lyricist and her ability to blend different genres. Her music often incorporates elements of Southern hip hop, crunk, and trap. Notably, she also collaborated with prominent female rappers like Megan Thee Stallion and Latto.

About Killin' It Girl

Killin' It Girl is described by BIGHIT MUSIC as "a hip-hop song that vividly expresses the thrill of love at first sight, with lyrics describing the experience of gazing at a confident and charming partner." Its official MV will be released on June 13 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST/12 AM EST).

