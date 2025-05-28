Did Tamannaah Bhatia just support Deepika Padukone amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga row? Here's the truth

The internet has been abuzz since Deepika Padukone stepped away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit due to a reported fee conflict. Meanwhile, social media users noticed Tamannaah Bhatia’s like on a video where Deepika stood against misogyny. However, the Stree 2 actress recently posted a note clarifying that the ‘like’ was not made by her.

Tamannaah Bhatia refutes liking the post

On May 28, Tamannaah Bhatia posted a candid video on her Instagram stories, clapping back at the online reports. She wrote, "Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on its own (followed by multiple laughter emojis) cause random ppl are making this news and I really have work to do."

Take a look

All about the post allegedly liked by Tamannaah Bhatia

For the unversed, a video of Deepika Padukone from the press conference of her 2020 production venture, Chhapaak, has been going viral online. Tamannaah’s alleged like on the post also caught everyone’s attention, which the actress has denied.

In the video, Deepika gives a sharp reply to a reporter who cheekily asked whether her husband, Ranveer Singh, invested in the film. Amused by the question, she responded smartly, “Excuse me, yeh mere khud ke paise hain. Kisne bola yeh? (Who said this to you? This is my money). Excuse me, it is my own money.”

The text on the video reads, “Propaganda she is not falling for: disrespect, men, sexism, gender pay gap, working overtime, unprofessionalism, misogyny, and double standards.”

What is the clash between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone?

For the unversed, just a few days ago, a Bollywood Hungama report claimed that Deepika Padukone refused to shoot Spirit for more than six hours a day. A source also revealed that the actress, through her agency, demanded changes to the contract.

"Their point of contention was simple — if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shooting beyond the commitment on paper," the source added.

A day after reports of Deepika stepping out of the film surfaced, Triptii Dimri was announced as the new leading lady of Spirit.

