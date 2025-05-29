Thalapathy Vijay’s Master co-star and senior Tamil actor Rajesh passes away at 75

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh was known for his impeccable contributions to South Indian cinema. The senior star appeared in over 150 films across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages, and also made his mark as a dubbing artist and television actor. He passed away on May 29, 2025.

Tamil actor Rajesh passes away after succumbing to respiratory issues

Actor Rajesh passed away in the early hours of May 29, 2025, at the age of 75. He had been admitted to the hospital due to high blood pressure issues and ultimately succumbed to respiratory complications.

Actor Rajesh’s significant film career of 50 years

Born in 1949, Rajesh, also known as Rajesh Williams, made his acting debut with the critically acclaimed film Aval Oru Thodarkathai, which paved the way for his remarkable success. It was in 1979 that he landed his first lead role in the movie Kanni Paruvathille.

Over the years, he appeared in numerous films and collaborated with stalwarts like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, and many more.

Rajesh’s personal life

Rajesh married Joan Sylvia Vanathirayar in 1983, who was the granddaughter of notable social reformist Pattukottai Davis Vanathirayar.

The couple was blessed with two children—a daughter named Divya and a son named Deepak. Interestingly, Deepak followed in his father’s footsteps and also ventured into films as an actor.

Rajesh lost his wife in 2012. With his passing, he leaves behind his children and extended family.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help.

