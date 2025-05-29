What Criminal Justice 4 makers are hiding? Furious fans demand answers after watching only 3 episodes of Pankaj Tripathi starrer

Criminal Justice Season 4 has been released on JioHotstar just today (May 29). The Pankaj Tripathi starrer was one of the most awaited shows, titled Criminal Justice - A Family Matter. However, the release has left its fans disappointed. The reason is that the makers released only three episodes of the current season. Netizens took to social media and expressed the same.

Fans are disappointed as only 3 episodes of Criminal Justice Season 4 releases

As soon as the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Criminal Justice Season 4 was released, fans jumped to watch it, only to get disappointed as the makers dropped only three episodes on the platform. A user took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Its tooo annoying that only 3 episodes released of Criminal Justice Season 4, this practice of @JioHotstar will kill the joy of binge-watch experience, please release all the episodes together @JioHotstar #CriminalJusticeSeason4.”

Meanwhile, another disappointed fan commented, “Why do U people want your platform to lose subscribers? Why do U want a show like Criminal Justice to flop? You are harming yourself by releasing a few episodes. Till now,every show you have released in this way has been a flop. @JioHotstar #CriminalJustice4 #CriminalJustice.”

Pankaj Tripathi on incorporating humor in grave scenes

Meanwhile, in an interview with SCREEN, Pankaj Tripathi opened up on incorporating humor into serious scenes, a technique he began exploring during his early theater days. At the time, his comic instincts often clashed with the tone of intense moments, leading to criticism from directors. This experience taught him the importance of using humor with restraint, especially in emotionally heavy scenes.

After shifting to Mumbai, Pankaj was frequently cast in negative roles, which sidelined his humorous side. However, over time, his trademark subtle comedy gradually resurfaced in his performances.

He also expressed a personal desire to embrace the innocence of his Criminal Justice character, Madhav Mishra, in real life. Tripathi believes that in today’s world, where life feels increasingly burdensome and corrupt, cultivating innocence, much like meditation, can bring back lost joy. He noted that the unfiltered happiness found in childhood innocence, even when accompanied by mistakes or playful humor, carries a unique emotional value.

What is Criminal Justice about?

Criminal Justice revolves around the lives of individuals entangled in the Indian legal system, often amid m*rder accusations. Madhav Mishra, played by Pankaj Tripathi, is often seen playing the lead role in finding the hidden truth behind complex cases and dealing with the challenges of the legal system.

The show delves into the themes of courtroom drama, innocence, guilt, and the emotional and psychological toll of navigating a complex justice system. The perfect blend of these themes created an engaging storyline.

Star cast of Criminal Justice Season 4

Pankaj Tripathi is reprising his role as lawyer Madhav Mishra in the show. The other cast members of the fourth season of Criminal Justice feature Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vasisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre, and Barkha Singh. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the show is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

How many episodes are there in Criminal Justice Season 4?

Pankaj Tripathi’s Criminal Justice: A Family Matter (Season 4) comprises a total of 8 episodes. However, as of now, only three episodes have been released. The other 5 episodes are expected to be released every week.

Where to watch Criminal Justice Season 4?

You can catch the much-awaited show on JioHotstar.

