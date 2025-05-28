Deepika Padukone's striking red robe look and peacock-inspired necklace in Stockholm prove she’s a fashion icon

The OG fashion diva, Deepika Padukone, never fails to impress us. We are forever fans of her every look—be it at the airport, red-carpet events, or beyond, the actress always brings unmissable drama. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her regal photoshoot in a bright red floor-length gown paired with a peacock-inspired necklace, effortlessly stealing the spotlight. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble and accessories—it won’t disappoint.

Saying ‘All eyes on me,’ Deepika Padukone's luxurious photoshoot featured her draped in a textured, furry floor-grazing robe with sculptural detailing from Ashi Studio’s Fall 2023 line. All about high-fashion glam and drama, the red drape boasted an off-shoulder neckline, loose full-length sleeves, and an open front that she carried beautifully. The flattering silhouette of the layer gracefully cascades to the ground in a long train, ensuring every move she makes is pure style.

Underneath, the actress wore a strapless red dress that perfectly complemented the glamorous robe draped over it. It’s definitely a luxurious, statement-making combination that keeps all eyes on her.

But it’s not just her outfit grabbing attention—the eye-catching neckpiece is impossible to ignore. She wore Cartier’s Pavocelle 58.08-carat sapphire cabochon necklace paired with 1895 diamond stud earrings, adding a sophisticated touch to her look. Her hair was neatly combed away from her face, styled open with a side parting and front strands gelled for a polished finish.

What about her makeup? Subtle and elegant. Balancing her dramatic outfit and accessories, Deepika kept her makeup understated with soft shimmery eyeshadow, curled eyelashes, neatly groomed eyebrows, a hint of blush paired with highlighter, and finished it off with nude-shade lipstick.

Attending the event, the Fighter actress once again proved that when she steps into the fashion arena, no one does it quite like her. The oversized long-train robe was a bold statement, and the Cartier necklace was mesmerizing—together creating a look only she could slay.

