The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for May 29 Episode: Brooke Prepares Engagement Bash For Hope and Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 29, deliver engagement celebrations, new conflict, and lots of drama. Brooke prepares an engagement bash for Hope and Carter.

Just days after getting engaged, Hope Logan and Carter Walton are set to take their news public. Following their announcement of engagement, reactions vary wildly, adding to the drama.

While Brooke Logan is thrilled and immediately starts making plans for a party to celebrate the couple, Ridge remains apprehensive.

Ridge hears out Brooke's excited plans, but he can't dispel his doubts, particularly with the recent power transfer within the company. While Steffy seems willing to put things behind her, Ridge isn't so sure. He will voice his objections to Brooke before she sends out invitations.

Will and Katie discuss work, love, and Luna

In the meantime, Will Spencer gets down to business with a heart-to-heart with his mom, Katie. He's settling into his new job at Forrester Creations and having fun with his girlfriend, Electra. But all is not well.

Will confesses that Luna has been sending him flirtatious texts. It's giving him the kind of tension he didn't anticipate, but Luna definitely intended.

Katie provides some words of wisdom, urging Will to use his head before jumping into anything.

Luna and Electra's rivalry turns violent

Later, things come to a head when Electra and Luna meet up at Il Giardino. What starts as a heated exchange soon turns into an altercation in public over Will.

Just as things are going to turn violent, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) happens to arrive at the scene and interjects herself to halt the brawl. The incident leaves Sheila clearly frustrated, particularly after having counseled Luna to avoid getting into trouble.

