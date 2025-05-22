Inside Taylor Swift's skincare and makeup essentials

Taylor Swift has been turning heads not just with her record-breaking Eras Tour and new album The Tortured Poets Department, but also with her glowing skin and iconic beauty looks. Despite her packed schedule, Taylor always manages to look effortlessly radiant. Curious how she does it? Here's a detailed look at her skincare and makeup secrets.

Supplements Taylor swears by

In her 2019 interview with Elle Magazine, Taylor listed 30 things she learned before turning 30. Number 15 on the list was about her love for vitamins to support muscle health and energy.

Taylor Swift's daily skincare essentials

According to Vanity Fair, Taylor uses Kate Somerville's Daily Moisturizer and The Body Shop's Cocoa Body Butter. She ensures to moisturize her face every night and applies body lotion after every shower. Swifties also spotted her using Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream.

Taylor stays hydrated by drinking a gallon of water daily, sometimes infused with electrolytes, especially after workouts.

While she hasn't shared a step-by-step routine, Taylor's approach to skincare focuses on balance and wellness. She believes in:

Hydration inside and out: From drinking plenty of water to using masks like Blaq Bright Eyes Hyaluronic Acid Face Mask.

Sunscreen: Taylor has said she never leaves the house without SPF.

Cleansing thoroughly: Products like Blaq Urban Detox Exfoliating Cleanser and Joanna Vargas Vitamin C Face Wash help her remove makeup and dirt without irritating the skin.

Gentle exfoliation: This keeps her skin smooth and helps products absorb better.

Mental wellness: She manages stress through journaling, staying active, and finding emotional balance, which ultimately reflects on her skin.

Taylor's favorite body care

Her skincare routine doesn't stop at the face. Taylor indulges in body care that keeps her skin soft and glowing. She uses rich body lotions and oils.

Taylor's makeup secrets: The red lip legacy

Taylor's beauty game is always on point, from red carpet appearances to music videos. Her signature red lips have become a part of her identity.

In her 2022 Bejeweled music video, makeup artist Pat McGrath used her own line on Taylor, creating a contour-ombré lip with LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in ELSON 4 and PermaGel Ultra Glide Lip Pencils in Deep Dive, Blood Lust, and Deep Void.

Lorrie Turk's gift picks for Swifties

Taylor's longtime makeup artist, Lorrie Turk, has also revealed her favorite beauty gift picks. As per Page Six, these are:

Mocado Compact LED Mirror: A travel essential with adjustable lighting and magnification.

Lisa Eldridge Rouge Experience Refillable Lipstick: A pick for those who love Taylor's classic red lip.

Yensa Super Serum Silk Foundation: Infused with vitamin C for full coverage and skin nourishment.

Taylor Swift's skincare and makeup philosophy is rooted in consistency, self-care, and smart product choices. Whether it's her dedication to sunscreen or her love for hydrating masks, everything in her routine is about maintaining balance. You don't need a glam team to glow like her. All you need is the right approach and a touch of that Swift confidence.

