BTS' J-Hope to perform Killin' It Girl live at HOPE ON THE STAGE Final encore concert, but will he unite with SUGA on June 21?

BTS's J-Hope is gearing up for the release of his third solo digital single, Killin' It Girl, in just over a week. Fans weren't caught off guard by the announcement, as it follows the pattern of his previous singles dropping around his HOPE ON THE STAGE concerts. According to BIGHIT MUSIC's May 28 update, J-Hope will perform the new song live after its music video release, during his Goyang encore stages. Following that, he is expected to reunite with SUGA. Find out why.

About Killin' It Girl

BIGHIT MUSIC described Killin' It Girl as "a hip-hop song that vividly expresses the thrill of love at first sight, with lyrics describing the experience of gazing at a confident and charming partner." It will feature J-Hope's musical genius along with American artist GloRilla's strong rapping skills. The blend of energetic hip-hop, catchy rap, and romantic elements is likely to give the song a unique and refreshing sound.

Fans are already expecting the track to be as amazing as the BTS member's previous solo releases—Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa. They are calling it "Another bop."

When will the Killin' It Girl MV be released?

The teaser of the much-awaited Killin' It Girl music video will drop on June 8 at midnight KST (8:30 AM IST/11 AM EST). The official music video will be released on June 13 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST/12 AM EST). Following that, J-Hope is set to debut the live performance of the track during his Goyang encore stages on June 13 and 14 at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST/6 AM EST). The choreography version of the MV will be released the next day.

Will J-Hope reunite with SUGA on June 21?

June 21 is the date of the military discharge of BTS' last-enlisted member, SUGA. J-Hope is speculated to reunite with him on that day, as it coincides with the date of his scheduled promotional activity for Killin' It Girl. The fact that the activity is tagged as "special" with no revelation of further details adds fuel to the speculations of the possibility. However, the "special" could even mean something else as well, as it is marked for four days—June 19 to 22.

