Virunnu OTT Release: When and where to watch Arjun Sarja’s Malayalam mystery thriller online
Here’s everything about the Malayalam action thriller Virunnu as it prepares to debut online on OTT.
When and where to watch Virunnu
Virunnu will be streaming on SimplySouth from May 30 onwards. However, it won’t be accessible to audiences in India.
The OTT giant announced the same via a post on their X account. Sharing a poster of the film, the makers wrote, “#Virunnu, streaming on Simply South from May 30 worldwide, excluding India.”
Official trailer and plot of Virunnu
The storyline of Virunnu surrounds mysterious, suspenseful and ominous incidents that followed after the unexplainable death of a businessman named John Kalathil.
Things turn south when, during an ongoing investigation of his death, John’s wife, Elizabeth, dies in an accident, intensifying the situation.
Interestingly, at the time of her death, Elizabeth sees an auto-driver named Hemanth and urges him to connect with a man named Balan, aka Comrade Balettan.
Hemanth then not only follows the last direction given by Elizabeth but also gets entangled in the mysterious twin deaths and goes on a quest to unearth the truth behind it all.
Cast and crew of Virunnu
Virunnu stars Arjun Sarja, Sona Nair, Nikki Galrani, Mukesh, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Hareesh Peradi, Kochu Preman and more.
The film is written by Dinesh Pallath and is directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam. It is produced under Neyyar Films, while Ronnie Raphael has composed the musical score.
