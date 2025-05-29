Anushka Sharma Rono Mukherjee Elvish Yadav Hrithik Roshan Tamannaah Bhatia Deepika Padukone Dino Morea Sonu Sood The Royals Season 2 Housefull 5

Virunnu OTT Release: When and where to watch Arjun Sarja’s Malayalam mystery thriller online

Here’s everything about the Malayalam action thriller Virunnu as it prepares to debut online on OTT.

By Srijony Das
Published on May 29, 2025  |  10:09 AM IST |  16K
Virunnu OTT Release: When and where to watch Arjun Sarja’s Malayalam mystery thriller online
Virunnu OTT Release: When and where to watch Arjun Sarja’s Malayalam mystery thriller online (PC: SimplySouth on X)

When and where to watch Virunnu

Virunnu will be streaming on SimplySouth from May 30 onwards. However, it won’t be accessible to audiences in India.

The OTT giant announced the same via a post on their X account. Sharing a poster of the film, the makers wrote, “#Virunnu, streaming on Simply South from May 30 worldwide, excluding India.”

Advertisement


Official trailer and plot of Virunnu


The storyline of Virunnu surrounds mysterious, suspenseful and ominous incidents that followed after the unexplainable death of a businessman named John Kalathil. 

Things turn south when, during an ongoing investigation of his death, John’s wife, Elizabeth, dies in an accident, intensifying the situation.

Interestingly, at the time of her death, Elizabeth sees an auto-driver named Hemanth and urges him to connect with a man named Balan, aka Comrade Balettan. 

Hemanth then not only follows the last direction given by Elizabeth but also gets entangled in the mysterious twin deaths and goes on a quest to unearth the truth behind it all.

Cast and crew of Virunnu

Virunnu stars Arjun Sarja, Sona Nair, Nikki Galrani, Mukesh, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Hareesh Peradi, Kochu Preman and more.

The film is written by Dinesh Pallath and is directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam. It is produced under Neyyar Films, while Ronnie Raphael has composed the musical score. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Latest Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week (May 26 - June 1): Retro to Seeran

Credits: SimplySouth on X
About The Author
Srijony Das

Srijony Das is an Entertainment Writer at Pinkvilla.  Before joining Pinkvilla in 2024, Srij...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles