OPINION: Can Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar’s The Royals be saved? 7 WILD changes that could bring life back in season 2

Following a power-packed first season brimming with style, scandal, and intrigue, Netflix has officially confirmed The Royals will return for Season 2. The show made waves with its impressive ensemble cast, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Udit Arora, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, and more. As the royal saga gears up for its next chapter, here’s a look at the fresh twists and evolving storylines that can bring a little spice and soul to the new season.

Advertisement

Changes and tracks to explore in The Royals season 2

1. Aviraaj ditches Sophia and goes back to Ayesha

In The Royals Season 2, after discovering he's not Maharaj’s biological son, Aviraaj might grow distant from Sophia, leading to emotional turmoil and bitterness. Struggling with his identity, he could possibly rekindle feelings for his ex, Ayesha, and the two may reunite.

As secrets unravel, Aviraaj’s personal journey collides with palace politics, shifting loyalties, and hidden truths. His bond with Ayesha could spark a fresh start, while tensions within the royal family rise, setting the stage for a season full of emotional twists and power plays.

2. Digvijay to take over as Morpur Maharaj

In The Royals Season 2, Digvijay might sense a clear path to the throne after it’s revealed that Aviraaj is not the biological son of the late Maharaj. Confident that royal blood makes him the rightful heir, Digvijay positions himself as the next king of Morpur.

Advertisement

3. Sophia and Salad Khan's blooming chemistry

With Aviraaj possibly rekindling his relationship with Ayesha, Sophia may find herself drawn toward Saladh Khan, the Maharaj of Alsipur. A subtle spark between them in Season 1 hinted at a shared vision, especially around launching the Royals Hospitality business in Alsipur.

As Aviraaj drifts away, Sophia could channel her energy into expanding her professional pursuits with Saladh, potentially sparking both a romantic and entrepreneurial alliance that reshapes her future and adds new intrigue to the royal landscape.

4. Digvijay offered the throne, but might give it up to pursue his dream of becoming a chef

In The Royals Season 2, Digvijay may be offered the coveted throne of Morpur, but his true passion lies elsewhere. As seen in Season 1, his love for cooking led him to win a prestigious culinary reality show, hinting at a different destiny.

With the crown within reach, Digvijay could make the bold choice to step away from royal duties and pursue a full-time career as a chef, reshaping not only his future but the entire royal succession.

Advertisement

5. Padmaja and Ranjit Shroff's chemistry

Though The Royals Season 1 only subtly hinted at Padmaja and actor Ranjit Shroff’s dynamic, Season 2 could delve deeper into their evolving chemistry. With both characters navigating personal and professional crossroads, the show has room to explore a slow-burn romance between the regal yet reserved Padmaja and the charming Ranjit.

Their bond, rooted in mutual respect and understated attraction, could become one of the season’s most unexpected twists, offering emotional depth and a refreshing new subplot amid the royal chaos.

6. Aviraaj might be Dhondi, and Ayesha could be adopted, prompting them to unite and start their own business

In The Royals Season 2, shocking secrets could finally unravel, possibly hinting that Aviraaj might actually be Dhondi, as he is seen blackmailing Padmaja in Season 1. With the revelation that he isn’t the biological son of Morpur’s Maharaj and Ayesha possibly being adopted, the two may find common ground in their shared outsider status.

Advertisement

This connection could push them to break free from palace politics and launch their own business, marking a bold shift in their personal and professional journeys.

7. Divyaranjini's growing friendship with Ayesha

In The Royals Season 2, Divyaranjini’s growing bond with Ayesha, hinted at in Season 1, could take center stage. Struggling to find comfort or acceptance within her own royal family, Jinny might fully align herself with Ayesha, forming a strong alliance built on empathy and shared resilience.

As they support each other through emotional and social challenges, this friendship could open a new chapter in both their lives, potentially shifting loyalties and altering the dynamics within the royal household.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

Are you excited for the second season of The Royals? Netflix recently announced Season 2 of The Royals. Are you excited about it? Let us know! Absolutely! Can’t wait! Not really, Season 1 wasn’t my favorite

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar return for The Royals S2—Netizens clash over their chemistry and demand new female lead