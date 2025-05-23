EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani wanted to be in best shape for her first-ever bikini shot in War 2, reveals Health Coach Nicole Linhares Kedia

In the demanding world of Bollywood, maintaining a physique is quite important. Today, we interviewed with Nicole Linhares Kedia, a renowned Sports Nutritionist and Integrative Health Coach, who has worked with some of the industry's biggest names. Nicole shared an exclusive peek into Kiara Advani’s diet, revealing the precise eating habits and a specific regimen the actress followed in prepping for her stunning and viral bikini scenes. Know all the secrets behind the glamour, directly from the expert herself.

Advertisement

Q. To transform her for the War 2 role, what was one major nutritional need or eating habit that you had to change in Kiara?

When Kiara spoke to me for her prep, the goal was clear: to be in the best shape of her life for her first-ever bikini shot on screen. She didn’t want shortcuts. She wasn’t looking for a crash diet or a quick fix. She wanted something sustainable, holistic—and something that made her feel strong.

Kiara had a fairly clean eating style, she loves “ghar ka Khana” but for this transformation. The biggest change was dialing in her macros—specifically increasing her protein intake while keeping her in a steady caloric deficit, we had to be extremely precise. Our goal was to tone and build lean muscle while reducing body fat, and that meant every ingredient had to be measured, even down to the oil used in cooking or a few shavings of Parmesan on her Buddha bowl. It wasn’t about removing foods she loved, but optimizing what she ate to align with getting her into her best shape.

Advertisement

Q. Did she have to follow timings of meals and snacks around her workout schedule? How did that influence the diet plan?

Yes, very much so. Her entire meal structure was timed around her training sessions. I worked closely with her trainer to ensure her food supported her workouts—which included weights, strength training, and steady-state long-format cardio. Each day’s intake was tailored based on the intensity and focus of the workout. Some days needed more carbs to fuel strength sessions; others were more protein and fat-focused for recovery.

But beyond just the workout-nutrition equation, sleep played a crucial role. We were intentional about setting a circadian rhythm, ensuring she got adequate rest, which in turn allowed her metabolism, mood, and energy to stay regulated. Everything—her meal timings, training windows, and even caffeine intake—was structured around this rhythm. With her demanding shoot schedule and training simultaneously, her body needed recovery, and building a strong sleep-wake routine helped us optimize everything else. She was in bed by 8 pm. Her dedication and discipline was commendable.

Advertisement

Q. What was her morning-to-night diet like that helped her prepare for the bikini look?

Her mornings always started with her non-negotiable protein pancakes. The pancakes were made with oat flour, walnut flour, protein powder, maple syrup/ monk fruit, and water, topped with fresh berries and homemade hazelnut butter. She loved them so much that we even shot a video before she left for her European schedule to ensure the entire team knew exactly how to make them right.

"That little ritual never changed."- Nicole Linhares Kedia, Sports Nutritionist and Integrative Health Coach.

Throughout the day, her meals were clean, comforting, and carefully portioned. Lunch and dinner often featured grilled chicken chicken curries , asparagus, baby potatoes, avocado, edamame pesto hummus vegetable crudités —foods she genuinely enjoys. We kept her meals light but high in protein and tailored them closely to her training and shoot schedule.

For snacks or post-workout fuel, one of her favorites was good old sattu chaas—a blend of roasted Bengal gram flour seasoned lightly with Jeera powder and coriander leaves. It’s a refreshing, natural Indian protein-rich drink that helped with hydration and recovery, especially after long workouts or outdoor shoots. The idea was always to fuel her with familiar, nourishing foods that supported her goals while keeping things sustainable.

Advertisement

Q. Was her diet more focused on fat loss, muscle toning, or both?

Both, but with a strong focus on muscle retention and building. The goal wasn’t just weight loss—it was about looking sculpted, strong, and camera-ready. So we placed heavy emphasis on high protein intake with adequate fibre to digest it , supported by resistance training , swimming as active recovery and carefully planned cardio. The combination helped her achieve a ripped, toned look while keeping her body fueled and functional during long working hours.

Q. Was there a specific regimen before shoot days for her bikini scenes?

Yes, there was a carefully structured regimen in the lead-up to the bikini shoot. We didn’t do anything drastic or unhealthy—no extreme cutting or water depletion. Instead, we planned it backwards—adjusting sodium, water, and fiber intake gradually while keeping energy levels high. While they were shooting in Tuscany and Rome, I coordinated with the local chefs every night after dinner to plan the next day’s meals. We shared allergen information, sourced local ingredients, and designed menus that aligned with her macros and the demands of the shoot.

Back in Mumbai, everything was streamlined with her home chef. We stuck to the foods she loved and was emotionally connected to—keeping her stress low, digestion on track, and energy high. This journey was more than just about a physical transformation—it was about trust, discipline, and shared ambition. Kiara was incredibly committed. She doesn’t believe in shortcuts, and she showed up for herself every single day.

Advertisement

What made this experience even more special was that I got to do it with her. Watching her walk onto that set—calm, confident, and completely owning the moment—was unforgettable. She didn’t just prepare for a role. She lived it. And together, we created a memory for life.

Watch War 2 teaser here

War 2 features Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles with Kiara Advani playing the female lead.

ALSO READ: 11 makeup trends inspired by your favorite B-town celebs