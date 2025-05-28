Why was Sonu Sood riding without helmet? Truth behind viral clip that sparked an investigation

Actor Sonu Sood recently faced criticism after a video surfaced showing him riding a bike in Spiti Valley without a helmet or proper safety gear, leading the local police to consider taking action. Responding to the backlash, Sonu clarified that the footage was from a scripted scene. The controversy intensified because the incident came shortly after Sonu promoted road safety, and given that his wife had suffered injuries in a car accident earlier this year, making the situation more sensitive.

On Tuesday, Sonu Sood took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address the controversy surrounding a video of him riding a bike without a helmet. The video had caught everyone’s attention and sparked widespread discussion.

He explained that the footage was outdated and part of a scripted scene, not an actual event. To demonstrate his commitment to safety, Sonu also shared a new video of himself riding a bike while wearing a helmet.

Sharing the video, Sonu wrote, “Safety First. (Helmet emoji). We always abide by the laws, an old clip without the helmet was a part of our script. So kindly ignore. RIDE SAFE. RIDE SMART. ALWAYS WEAR A HELMET,” he added.

An Instagram page shared several videos from Sonu’s Spiti trip, including clips of him riding a bike shirtless and wearing goggles. The footage shows Sonu biking through snow-covered mountains alongside a group of riders, dressed in shorts, sunglasses, and no shirt.

In response to the widespread online criticism, the Spiti Valley police announced on X that they would be initiating legal action against Sonu.

The Spiti police issued a statement on X announcing that they will take action against Sonu. Their message read, “A video is going viral on social media showing a Bollywood actor violating traffic rules in the Lahaul-Spiti district. According to preliminary information, the video appears to be from the year 2023.”

The Spiti police stated that the responsibility of verifying the video's authenticity has been assigned to the DySP Headquarters in Kyelang.

They added that the district police would take any necessary legal action based on the investigation’s findings. Furthermore, the District Police of Lahaul-Spiti urged all residents and tourists to adhere to traffic regulations and maintain disciplined and responsible behavior.

