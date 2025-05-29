Queen of Cannes or memes? Urvashi Rautela’s selfie with Leonardo DiCaprio breaks internet with hilarious comments you can’t miss

Cannes 2025 may be over, but the Cannes fever may still be going on. Social media is still flooded with a lot of pictures and videos from the film festival, and we are loving the photo dumps of the stars who attended it. Urvashi Rautela, who often grabs eyeballs wherever she goes, did exactly what she does best even at Cannes. Became the headline with her parrot-inspired dress during the opening ceremony, and now she is breaking the internet with her selfie with Leonardo DiCaprio. The comments section is flooded with hilarious reactions, and we could not help but laugh out loud on reading them.

Urvashi Rautela posts a selfie with Leonardo DiCaprio

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi Rautela posted a selfie with Leonardo DiCaprio. Well, it’s not that picture that left fans amused, but her caption, which they are finding hard to digest. The fact that she wrote the Titanic star called her ‘Queen of Cannes’ left netizens trolling her in the comments section, and we cannot ignore them.

Check out the picture:

Fans react to Urvashi’s selfie with Leonardo

One fan wrote, ‘Is he aware of your temple?’, the other one wrote, ‘Does Leo know he called you the Queen of Cannes?’ This was followed by comments like, ‘first woman to stand next to Leonardo DiCaprio, did he compliment you for Daaku Maharaj and Dabdi Dibidi, why on earth will he do that?’ and so on.