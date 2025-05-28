Alia Bhatt is ultimate bridesmaid in white outfit styled with jacket and bralette top for Spain wedding

The cutest Bollywood actress, who recently impressed us with her glamorous looks at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, is now the prettiest bridesmaid at her best friend’s wedding in Spain. Alia Bhatt has an impeccable sense of traditional fashion, and when it comes to making statements as a bridesmaid, she’s been doing it like a pro. For the wedding day, the style icon looked mesmerizing in traditional white outfit—and we can’t wait to decode it. So, let’s dive in!

Advertisement

On her best friend’s D-day, Alia Bhatt looked like an absolute vision. The stylish white bralette served as the base for her wedding fashion statement, showing her cleavage and was layered with a matching oversized embellished blazer. The full-sleeves, round neckline and open front, with the beyond waist-length, make it perfect for trendy look. This bralette-and-blazer combo offered a fresh take on traditional wedding fashion and can easily be recreated to make an impactful statement.

Her bottom wear was just as striking—she paired the outfit with an ivory draped skirt, featuring a flattering silhouette that flowed gracefully in layers. It’s the ultimate bridesmaid ensemble to bookmark!

Her striking accessories elevated the entire look—a statement choker with a centerpiece, delicate stud earrings, and a chic white handbag in tow. Alia tied her hair into a sleek bun and added trendy sunglasses, effortlessly slaying the bridesmaid vibe to perfection.

Advertisement

With bold lipstick and a soft blush on her cheekbones, the Raazi actress kept her glam polished and elegant, making sure she looked every bit the style icon for her best friend Tanya Shah Gupta's big day.

On the wedding day, Alia Bhatt effortlessly made a statement without ever overshadowing the bride. Her fashion choices were nothing short of exceptional, giving us major bridesmaid inspiration to admire—and maybe even recreate. After all, you never know when your best friends might find their soulmate!

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's striking red robe look and peacock-inspired necklace in Stockholm prove she’s a fashion icon