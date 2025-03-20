Ex-BIGBANG's Seungri visits nightclub with bodyguards, trying to enter Chinese market; ministry probes

Former BIGBANG member Seungri has sparked controversy after being spotted at a nightclub in Hangzhou, China on March 18, according to local Chinese media outlet Sohu Entertainment. Photos showed him, dressed casually and with a bowed head, being escorted by bodyguards. The sighting has drawn intense backlash from the public, including Chinese netizens, with Sohu Entertainment providing a glimpse into Seungri's current appearance.

Reportedly, the former K-pop idol remained silent throughout, but numerous fans gathered around him, screamed and watched him closely. The report also mentioned that Seungri's appearance has subsequently changed after getting out of prison, stating, "He has gained a lot of weight, and his previous idol look is nowhere to be found." The former BIGBANG member's visit to the nightclub may be a precursor to his probable upcoming activities in China, potentially marking a step towards his entry into the Chinese entertainment market.

Due to being an ex-convict, it will be difficult for Seungri to engage in any kind of activities in China. Currently, the nation's Ministry of Culture is investigating whether the artist's event was legally registered. The reason for the same was mentioned in the article as, "To conduct cultural and artistic activities normally, one must register with the Ministry of Culture." According to Shanghai Daily, verification is ongoing regarding the circumstances of Seungri's visit. However, if he attended the nightclub as a private individual, the cultural and tourism department may not have jurisdiction over the matter.

Besides the legal aspect, public backlash is a massive concern in this regard. Chinese media saw Seungri's appearance at the Hangzhou club, despite having a criminal record as "seeking opportunities" for "revenue generation". A media report termed it "a blatant provocation of China's laws and morals." Chinese netizens also had equally negative reactions like the local media. One of them wrote on social media, "Why is China allowing a foreign criminal to enter?"

Another bashed him stating, "He even brought bodyguards? The audacity!" A third commented, "We should ban convicted criminals from stepping foot in our country." Seungri was acquitted of being a key figure in the Burning Sun scandal in 2019, including charges of prostitution, embezzlement and others. It led to his departure from BIGBANG and retirement from the K-pop industry.