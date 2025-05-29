General Hospital, May 28 Episode Recap: Giovanni Asks Brook Lynn’s Excuse for Giving Him Up for Adoption

In the General Hospital episode, which aired on May 28, at PCPD, Willow and Drew ask Mac for help since Jason had taken Amelia from their house. Mac realizes that the kids were with their dad.

He goes to Carly’s house with questions he had in his mind. After returning to Crew and Willow, he talks about the court order Michael got for emergency custody until the June hearing. Because of this, there was nothing he could do.

Later, Willow shows up at Carly’s place and confronts Michael. She also pleads with Michael not to take away her kids from her. Michael just stands there glaring.

Ned goes off on Lois

In the episode, Ned calls out Lois for not filling him in on Brook Lynn’s pregnancy and adoption. Olivia goes off on her as well, with Lois telling her that she did not keep Sonny in the loop on Dante’s paternity.

Sonny confronts Lois as well. But even after not agreeing with what Lois did, he liked the fact that she gave him an opportunity to be there for Giovanni financially, which was a way to be in Gio’s life. Sonny then comforts Lois by hugging her.

What did Gio, Brook Lynn, and Dante talk about?

Gio seemingly tries to avoid having a chat with Dante and Brook Lynn at the Quartermaine mansion. He is stopped by them to explain their side. Dante stated that he was not aware that Brook was carrying a child.

Gio asks what his birth mother’s excuse was. Despite giving up the baby, Brook stated that she didn't know if she had a boy or a girl at the time. But even after her explanation, Gio still seemed to feel that he was unwanted, as after giving him up, Brook never tried to find him.

Later, Dante calls out Brook for deceiving them, but she states that she was scared at the time, and once she got older and wiser, it was too late to spill the truth.

Harrison arrives and comforts Brook. He also confesses that he was aware of the baby situation. Dante was upset that Chase kept this to himself and also asked how Gio got to know about this. Chase desired to take Brook up to the bed, but after Ned arrived, that plan was delayed.

