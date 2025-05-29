Darshan Thoogudeepa seeks permission for foreign travel months after bail from Renukaswamy case

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Darshan Thoogudeepa came under the scanner after he was arrested in the murder case of Renukaswamy, a fan of his from Chitradurga. He was jailed in June 2024 and after a prolonged judicial case, he was granted bail in December 2024, along with 16 other accomplices, including actress Pavithra Gowda.

Darshan Thoogudeepa seeks foreign travel permission after bail

It has been months since Darshan Thoogudeepa has been out of jail in the ongoing Renukaswamy case. He has recently filed a petition before a trial court in Bengaluru seeking permission for foreign travel.

He has requested consent to travel to Dubai and Europe between the period of June 1 and June 25. For the unversed, the actor is already on conditional bail at the moment.

Darshan’s petition faces objection from public prosecutor

The petition made by the Kannada actor is facing an objection from the special public prosecutor. The latter has submitted to the court its doubts that if Darshan Thoogudeepa leaves the country, the chances of his return are less than nominal.

The final verdict by the court on the matter is expected to be delivered by the end of the day on May 29, 2025.

Darshan Thoogudeepa is currently filming his next film

Once out on bail, Darshan Thoogudeepa has jumped back to work and is currently shooting for a film titled The Devil. The Kannada action film is directed and produced by Prakash.

