2025 MAMA AWARDS returns to Hong Kong after seven years: Know date, venue, what to expect from this year’s K-pop event

The highly anticipated 2025 MAMA Awards is set to return to Hong Kong for a large-scale celebration of music, performance, and global K-pop influence. This year’s edition will take place over two days: November 28 and 29 at Kai Tak Stadium. It is a massive new venue that opened earlier this year.

Advertisement

First Hong Kong return in seven years

This marks the first time since 2018 that the MAMA Awards will be hosted in Hong Kong. It is a city that played a key role in the ceremony’s international expansion. It is known for being one of the most iconic MAMA locations over the years. Hong Kong has long been a central hub for the K-pop concert scene in Asia.

According to the organizers, the decision to bring the event back to the city aligns with the celebration of Mnet’s 30th anniversary. As the channel reflects on three decades of music broadcasting, Hong Kong was chosen as the location that best symbolizes MAMA’s journey and global growth.

A record-breaking venue and production scale

The 2025 ceremony is expected to be the biggest MAMA yet. Organizers revealed that the scale of the show will increase nearly four times compared to previous years. The Kai Tak Stadium, which opened its doors in March 2025, can seat up to 50,000 attendees. This makes it one of the largest and most advanced venues ever used for a MAMA event.

Advertisement

This state-of-the-art facility offers top-tier stage technology and infrastructure. This will allow for cutting-edge performances, stunning visuals, and ambitious stage designs that push the boundaries of live production. CJ ENM, the media company behind the event, has promised fans never-before-seen stages that match the scale of this milestone year.

A celebration of K-pop culture

The MAMA Awards has evolved into a globally recognized event. Over the years, it has grown into a celebration of music that transcends borders. It spotlights artists who have shaped the soundscape of the global music industry.

By returning to Hong Kong, MAMA continues its mission of connecting fans and artists from across the world. The event will also spotlight major achievements in K-pop throughout 2025, from debut sensations to global breakout stars.

Fans gear up for another unforgettable year

News of the venue and dates has already set social media ablaze. Fans are expressing excitement over the return to Hong Kong and speculating about which artists will take the stage. From show-stopping performances to unexpected collaborations, the MAMA Awards never fails to deliver moments that live on long after the final curtain.

Advertisement

As November approaches, fans can expect a steady rollout of announcements. This includes nominees, presenters, performers, and special stages that promise to make the 2025 edition a historic one.

How excited are you for the 2025 MAMA Awards? The 2025 MAMA AWARDS is shaping up to be one of the biggest K-pop events of the year, with promises of grand stages, special collaborations, and unforgettable moments. Tell us - how excited are you for this year’s MAMA? Cast your vote and share your anticipation! I’m counting down the days! Super excited, can’t wait for the performances! Curious, but waiting for the lineup Not really interested this year

ALSO READ: 'How could you give me such a gift?': BTS' Jimin pens heartfelt note to fans for daesang win at 2024 MAMA Awards; Jungkook shows surprise