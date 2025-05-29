'It is a three-second kiss': Abhirami breaks silence on viral scene with Kamal Haasan in Thug Life

Thug Life is one of the most highly anticipated Tamil films, just days away from its theatrical release. Ahead of the movie’s grand premiere, the makers unveiled its trailer. While fans were impressed, a section of netizens expressed displeasure over a kissing scene between Kamal Haasan and Abhirami. The scene sparked a debate on social media regarding the age gap they share. In response, the actress has stepped forward to address the controversy.

Abhirami opens up about her viral scene with Kamal Haasan

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhirami began by acknowledging that it’s hard to avoid public criticism these days, noting that controversies are bound to happen no matter what. She added that it wasn’t her place to question director Mani Ratnam’s vision or casting choices.

Addressing the much-discussed kissing scene, she clarified that it lasts only a few seconds. Abhirami said, “The kissing scene is a three-second kiss! The fact that only that was shown in the trailer is a little misleading. When you watch the movie, the scene, and what leads up to the kiss, you won’t even flinch—it fits so well into the narrative. The fact that it’s being talked about this much, I feel, is a little unnecessary.”

She acknowledged that the marketing team likely highlighted the scene for promotional reasons, noting that such strategies are common in the industry. However, the actress urged people to watch the film before making assumptions.

Abhirami shares why netizens reacted so strongly to the kissing scene

During the same interview, Abhirami said she wasn’t entirely sure why the scene drew so much attention. She suggested it might be because Kamal Haasan has a history of boldly exploring intimate themes in his films. The Thug Life actress pointed out how tastefully he had portrayed such moments in Hey Ram.

Abhirami described Kamal Haasan as a fearless storyteller. According to her, whenever he takes on bold subjects, it often sparks public discussion. She noted that it’s not unusual for actors or actresses to do kissing scenes, but when someone as prominent as Kamal Haasan does it, people tend to take notice.

Abhirami concluded by saying that onscreen intimacy is quite common now, and she believes the audience will become more accepting of it over time.

Coming to Thug Life, the movie is set to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. It will also feature Trisha and Silambarasan TR in prominent roles.

