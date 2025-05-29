Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: YoonA takes on tyrant king Lee Chae Min with fiery cooking after Park Sung Hoon's exit

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (previously known as The Tyrant's Chef) is a South Korean fantasy romance drama about a present-time French chef and a Joseon dynasty king, who is also a food enthusiast. On May 29, the drama production team tvN released the first look stills of the main cast, YoonA and Lee Chae Min, generating excitement for the series' premiere. It reportedly went on floors on January 23, following its previous male lead, Park Sung Hoon's exit and is eyeing a 2025 release.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: First look of leads

The historical series follows Yeon Ji Yeong (played by YoonA), a French chef with a cheerful and determined personality and unparalleled cooking skills. She somehow ends up time-traveling 500 years back, into the Joseon era and is asked to cook for the king. In the recently unveiled stills of the drama, Yeon Ji Yeong is seen focused on preparing a Michelle-level dish, with high flames erupting from a deep pan.

She's likely cooking for Lee Heon (played by Lee Chae Min), the ruthless king of Joseon, who's also a discerning gourmet with a refined palate. In the latest stills, he is seen sitting regally with a cold, stern expression that hints at his tyrannical demeanor. As the story unfolds, he develops a fondness for Yeon Ji Yeong's culinary skills and invites her to live with him. With two individuals from different eras and backgrounds now living together, it remains to be seen if romance will blossom between them.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: Why did Lee Chae Min replace Park Sung Hoon?

Squid Game's Park Sung Hoon was supposed to be paired up with YoonA in the upcoming drama. However, owing to his NSFW controversy, the actor had to opt out of the project, and Hierarchy's Lee Chae Min replaced him. Park Sung Hoon received heavy backlash following his December 30 Instagram story of a cover poster of an AV parody featuring Japanese actresses.

Although he immediately deleted the story, the damage was already done. Now, with Lee Chae Min set to play the lead, fans are eagerly anticipating his take on the character after his recent standout performance in the rom-com Crushology 101.

