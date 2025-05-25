Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday's unfiltered BFF moments on social media

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday have been inseparable since childhood, and their social media posts are a beautiful testament to their deep-rooted friendship. From adorable throwback pictures to glamorous photos from star-studded parties, the two have never shied away from showing off their unfiltered bond on Instagram. Along with fellow bestie Shanaya Kapoor, the trio has grown up together in the limelight, often referring to each other as “sisters.”

Their girlhood friendship has stood the test of time, even as Ananya and Suhana took different paths professionally. Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in December 2023, while Ananya has already worked in several films since her 2019 debut in Student of the Year 2. Yet, they continue to support each other, cheer each other on, and, most importantly, share some of the sweetest memories together with fans online.

Ananya Panday's birthday tributes for Suhana Khan

On May 22, 2025, Suhana Khan celebrated her 25th birthday, receiving heartfelt wishes from her closest friends, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. The trio, often referred to as Bollywood's beloved BFFs, has shared an unbreakable bond since childhood, growing up together in Mumbai's film industry circles.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a candid photo of herself and Suhana from an IPL match, both donning Kolkata Knight Riders jerseys. She captioned the story, "Happy birthday to my best girl! There's no one like you in the whole wide world. I love you, Suzie. @suhanakhan2 this pic is at our happiest doing what we love the most".

Shanaya Kapoor also posted a picture with Suhana from the same event, writing, "Happy birthday sister! Love you long time".

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan are childhood BFFs

Ananya and Suhana's friendship dates back to their early years, and they've consistently supported each other through various life stages. In a 2019 interview, Ananya emphasized their mutual support system, stating that they have always had each other's backs during challenging times. As per Moneycontrol, Ananya has also described her friendships with Suhana and Shanaya as her "grounding source," highlighting the comfort and authenticity they bring to her life.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan's shared dreams

Their bond extends beyond personal support to shared professional aspirations. In a conversation with The Week, Ananya has expressed that their collective dream of becoming actors has been a unifying factor in their friendship. She believes that their genuine love for each other ensures that individual successes are celebrated collectively.

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are also seen with BFF Shanaya Kapoor and other close friends, Navya Naveli Nanda, and others.

Ananya, Suhana's BFF goals with Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, with Shanaya Kapoor often share glimpses of their friendship on social media, celebrating each other's milestones. On Ananya's 25th birthday in October 2023, Suhana posted a series of photos, including one from an event and another featuring Ananya's sister, Rysa, captioning them with heartfelt messages. Shanaya also shared a selfie with Ananya, calling her "soul sister," and posted an adorable childhood video of the two, showcasing the depth of their bond.

Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco, Suhana Khan's outing

BFFs don't just spend time together; they celebrate each other's success, too. When Ananya Panday was announced as Chanel's first-ever brand ambassador from India, Suhana Khan, along with Ananya's rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco, stepped out together to celebrate the moment.

From matching outfits and late-night parties to heartfelt birthday wishes and casual selfies, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday’s Instagram feeds are filled with love, laughter, and loyalty. Their bond is a refreshing reminder that even in the glamour of Bollywood, real friendships can thrive and grow.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday’s Bollywood career

Suhana Khan is set to star alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the action-thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film commenced shooting in May 2025 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, with Suhana and co-star Abhay Verma leading the initial schedule. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to join the production later. The ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Saurabh Shukla. The film is slated for release around October 2, 2026, aligning with Gandhi Jayanti.

Ananya Panday has an impressive lineup of projects ahead. She will star in Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Vivek Soni, alongside Lakshya.

Ananya was also a part of the 2025 film Kesari Chapter 2, a historical drama based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, also starred Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

