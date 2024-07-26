Shivangi Khedkar EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: What’s the relationship actress shares with Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sai Ketan Rao?

It is no secret Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sai Ketan Rao shares a great bond with Shivangi Khedkar. The two, popularly known as #SaiShi by their fan base, garnered love and support after creating magic onscreen in the serial Mehndi Hai Rachnewali. While many think they are best friends, rumors are they are a couple.

To clear all confusion, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Khedkar revealed what kind of relationship they share. Read on to know what she said.

Shivangi Khedkar on the relationship she shares with Sai Ketan Rao

We mentioned with Shivangi Khedkar that she and Sai Ketan Rao wear the same pendants, so what kind of relationship do they share? Without thinking, the actress immediately replies, “We are best of the friends. I’ll tell you it’s very tough for people to believe because they think, ‘arrey yaar, inhone eksath kaam kiya hai, har cheez ke liya in dono saath mein hi milte hain,

(These people worked together; they are always together for everything),’ but Sai shifted to Mumbai after Mehndi. So, he had me, and we have a couple of common friends, and we are always chilling together.”

Watch Shivangi Khedkar’s interview here:

The Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali actress also says that it’s normal for people to ask about their relationship status. “And lazmi hain logon ka sawal (And it’s justified for people to ask this question), but yeah, it’s nothing, but just friendship yaar,” added Shivangi Khedkar.

“I’m sitting here because I’m not that kind who will go and comment on somebody or tweet against somebody. I will only be supporting my friend. And if something physical or some sort of character assassination comes into place, then I tweet. Otherwise, wo thoda bohot nok-jhok chalta hi hain (Small arguments are common),” concluded the actress.

For the unversed, a few weeks back, Shivangi Khedkar entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house to show her support for her friend, Sai Ketan Rao, and also address a comment that evicted contestant Chandrika Dixit made about him.

