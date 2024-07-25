Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 24: Sai Ketan Rao on why he was emotionless on Sana Sultan’s exit, ‘Agar mein yaha roya…’

In today’s episode (July 24) of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Naezy was seen confronting Sai Ketan Rao over his inability to express any emotions at Sana Sultan’s exit from the house. The three were close to each other inside the house and Naezy said that he misses her after she got evicted in Tuesday’s (July 23) episode. Read on to know what the Imlie actor said.

Sai Ketan Rao on not expressing emotions about Sana Sultan’s exit from Bigg Boss OTT 3

During the ration ask, where contestants of each group had to accuse the other group of recent faults and prove why their own group is better, Naezy stated that Sai Ketan Rao was emotionless when one of his best friends in the house, Sana Sultan took her exit from the house a day before. In his defense, in front of everyone, the Imlie actor said that he often becomes emotionless.

Vishal Pandey pointed out that a day before when Deepak Chaurasia left, he was full of emotions. To this, Sai Ketan Rao replied that he struggles with showing his emotions sometimes, but not always.

Later, after the tak got over, Naezy decided to talk to Sai in private. He stated, “Tu Armaan ke side itna zyada ho gaya, Armaan tujhe itna influence kar diya ki tere best friend ghar se jaa rahi hain, aur wo time pe bhi tu ekdam cool tha. Ye mereko achha nahi laga. (You have become so biased towards Armaan, he has influenced you so much that your best friend is leaving the house, and even at that moment, you were completely cool about it. I didn't like that.)”

The Imlie actor swore that he tried to talk to Sana Sultan alone, but she avoided him. Then he adds, “Secondly, humlog reality show mein hain, agar mein kisi ladki ke liye yaha royungi, tereko kya lagta bahar ke log kya sochenge? (We are in a reality show. If I cry for a girl here, what do you think what would the viewers think?)”

Naezy understood the point and said, “Sahi baat hain. (You are right.)”

More about tonight's episode

In tonight's episode, contestants were divided into two groups. Although it was already evident that the housemates had two individual groups, during the ration task, Bigg Boss asked them to choose their groups and for the first time, the ration was divided between groups. Armaan Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Kritika Malik were in one group. Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Naezy, and Shivani Kumari, in another. Ranvir Shorey was the moderator of the task.

