Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 26: Did Shivani Kumari lie about Sana Makbul’s comment to Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing the end, and viewers are glued to the screens to catch the last few days of drama, fights, and controversies. Also, as the show is nearing its end, contestants are showing their true colors as everyone is eyeing the trophy. In the July 26 episode of the show, Shivani Kumari was seen telling Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao about Sana Makbul’s comment on winning, which seemed to have been made up by her.

What did Shivani Kumari tell Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house?

Near the end of episode 35, Shivani Kumari, after having a conversation with Sana Makbul, goes inside the room. There, Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao ask her about Makbul. She tells them, “Bolti hain ki mein selfish hu, mein jeetne ke liye kuch bhi karunga, nahi jeeti toh depression mein chali jayungi. (She said that she is selfish; she can do anything to win; if she didn’t win, she would slide into depression).”

Hearing this, Kritika exclaims, and Sai advises Shivani that she could have told her that even she would slide into depression if she didn’t win, as she is already struggling with health problems.

However, before this scene, the social media influencer was seen sitting with Sana Makbul in the garden area. They talked about the actress not supporting her during the polling task. Shivani said she thought she could count on Makbul, as Vishal and Kataria can count on each other.

The actress replied it was difficult for her to choose among her three friends. She also stated, “Mere liye mein best hu. (For me, I’m the best.)”

More about episode 35 of Bigg Boss OTT 3

After today’s polling task, Shivani Kumari was seen getting along well with the other group – Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Ranvir Shorey. Even during the task, Armaan Malik told her that she would have all four people from his team supporting her if Sana Makbul didn’t come to support her.

Sana went to Lovekesh Kataria’s campaign, while Naezy chose to be with Vishal Pandey.

