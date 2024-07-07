5 Quickest WWE Men's Money In The Bank Cash-Ins Of All Time

The Money in the Bank briefcase can be considered a jackpot for the WWE World title. Each year, the men's and women's Money in the Bank matches are held, crowning the winners of each division. The holders of the briefcase earn the privilege of cashing in the contract at any given time.

The Money in the Bank ladder match has a history spanning nearly two decades. Upon winning the contract, the winner must cash in within a year, or the contract will be nullified. Some Money in the Bank winners couldn't resist cashing in to get their hands on the world titles right after winning the briefcase. This article presents the fastest men to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

5) John Cena (8 days)

John Cena captured his only Money in the Bank briefcase in 2012, earning the right to cash in on the WWE Champion. CM Punk was in the midst of his historic championship reign during that period.

Eight days after winning the briefcase, Cena made up his mind to cash in the contract on the RAW 1000 episode, taking place on July 23, 2012. The Leader of Cenation won the bout by disqualification, but Punk retained the gold. Big Show's interference caused the disqualification, and John became the first wrestler not to win a world title despite successfully cashing in.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Many WWE Money in the Bank Holders Have Failed to Successfully Cash In?

4) Jack Swagger (5 days)

Jack Swagger, known as Jake Hager in AEW, won the World Heavyweight Championship once back in 2010 because of a successful Money in the Bank cash-in.

Winning the coveted briefcase, he waited only five days to cash it in on the SmackDown episode after WrestleMania 26. His victim was then World Heavyweight Champion, Chris Jericho, who was in a vulnerable position after being speared by Edge.

3) Edge (1 day)

Edge didn't even win the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2007, but he lived up to his "Ultimate Opportunist" nickname by tricking the original winner, Mr. Kennedy. In a match lasting only seven seconds, Edge beat Kennedy to capture the briefcase.

He waited only a day to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on World Heavyweight Champion The Undertaker, who was fatigued after beating Batista in a steel cage match. On the May 11, 2007 edition of SmackDown, The Rated R Superstar dethroned the Deadman to win the big gold for the first time in his WWE career.

Advertisement

2) Dean Ambrose (57 minutes)

AEW's Jon Moxley, who was known as Dean Ambrose to WWE fans, won his sole WWE Championship in 2016. The title triumph was through a Money in the Bank contract. He cashed in on the same night he won the ladder match.

Money in the Bank 2016 was a memorable pay-per-view because all The Shield members won the WWE Championship on the same night. First, Seth Rollins dethroned the champion Roman Reigns. Then, Dean Ambrose came out to cash in the contract on a worn-out Seth Rollins. The Lunatic Fringe took only 57 minutes to clinch the belt.

1) Kane (50 minutes)

Kane won the SmackDown briefcase in the inaugural edition of Money in the Bank in 2010. He cashed in the contract within 50 minutes.

Rey Mysterio beat Jack Swagger to retain the World Heavyweight title. Seeing the opportunity, Kane ran into the ring and cashed in the contract on Rey, winning the only World Heavyweight Championship of his illustrious WWE career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Script Leaked Before the Event?