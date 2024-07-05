Conor McGregor’s Irish Stout in Deep Waters After Violating Advertising Standards by Objectifying Female Models

Conor McGregor seems to be in a spot of trouble once more. ‘The Notorious’ has been involved in several controversies over the years. Be it his post-match mayhem with Team Khabib or the nasty back and forth with Dustin Poirier involving his wife, the Irishman also faced some serious charges when he was arrested in Dublin back in 2022.

Slapped with as many as six driving offenses, McGregor had a tough time with the law until he was released on bail. Although he has avoided getting into any further trouble recently, the demons of his past seem to have come back to haunt him.

Conor McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout is in trouble

Conor McGregor started his own alcohol brand, Forged Irish Stout, in 2020. Since then, the brand has grown in stature and has a net book value of $6.1 million as of November 2023. Unfortunately, the brand has taken a sad turn involving a recent advertisement.

A complaint was filed against 18 advertisements that seemed to violate the standards set by ASA. Among them was a shot from Forged Irish Stout, which allegedly objectified female models. The advertisement in question portrayed several female models in skimpy clothing drinking alcohol while posing around a vehicle.

After careful consideration, the Advertising Standards Authority concluded that “posed or shown interacting with the person dressed as the life-sized version of the product was sexually suggestive.”

The ASA ordered the advertisement to be taken down and the company obliged, removing the clip from their pages. Well, while this was a bumpy ride for McGregor outside the octagon, his in-octagon luck also seems to be quite rough.

Conor McGregor’s future in the UFC looks uncertain

Three years after getting his ankle broken, Conor McGregor was finally ready for in-ring action. He was supposed to take on Michael Chandler in UFC 303. But fate had other plans. With less than a month to go until the high-profile clash, McGregor was forced to pull out following a broken toe.

This seems to have further complicated McGregor’s future in the UFC . There is no official confirmation about when we can see ‘Mystic Mac’ in action again. Although, in recent statements, McGregor has claimed to come back during August or September, Dana White hasn’t confirmed anything yet. Thus, with complications escalating for McGregor, it remains to be seen whether or not he can make a king-size comeback.

