Early WrestleMania 41 Spoilers: Will The Rock Face Roman Reigns Or Cody Rhodes? Surprise Heel Turn And More

WrestleMania 41 is still nine months away, but WWE already has some big matches in the planning stages. Xero News has recently reported that Seth Rollins might turn heel soon, eventually leading up to a match against CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

While Punk vs Rollins might headline day one of the Showcase of Immortals next year, Cody Rhodes might square off with The Rock on the following day. Before his departure, The Final Boss warned The American Nightmare that his goal was to face him down the road.

The Rock vs Cody Rhodes on day 2 of WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns in Philadelphia. However, The Rock's animosity towards Cody Rhodes was unmatched. The Great One bad-mouthed Cody's family, assaulting him backstage numerous times.

The rumored match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 will be the climax of their long-term feud. Assuming Cody will remain Champion, The Final Boss will leave no stone unturned to take the title away from him, winning his eleventh world title in WWE.

Seth Rollins' possible heel turn

Apart from Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, Seth Rollins is a notable babyface at the moment, helping the American Nightmare secure a win at WrestleMania 40. After losing the World Heavyweight Championship, he is scheduled to get a rematch against Damian Priest at Money in the Bank.

The former Shield member is a great babyface, but a superior heel, showing his wicked strategies during his tenure with The Authority and as The Messiah. Due to Punk's popularity as a babyface, it would be a logical move to turn Seth Rollins into a heel.

CM Punk could finally main event a WrestleMania

CM Punk previously stated that main-eventing WrestleMania is one of the biggest objectives of his wrestling career. Despite winning the world title five times and spending almost a decade in his first WWE tenure, he didn't attend the main event of WrestleMania.

With the Show of Shows being hosted in two nights now, it has two main events on each night. If Punk and Rollins headline night one at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next year, the former would achieve his lifelong dream of main-eventing WrestleMania.