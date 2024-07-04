Former WWE Champion Slams Wyatt Sicks Gimmick as 'Complete Trash' Despite Fan Support

The June 17th edition of Monday Night Raw finally saw the debut of Wyatt Sicks after weeks of cryptic teasing. The evil faction made its menacing presence felt by wreaking havoc backstage moments before Raw went off the air.

In essence, the Wyatt Sicks faction is the brainchild of Bray Wyatt, as all the characters seen in the Firefly Fun House have incarnated in real life.

Although Wyatt Sicks’ debut was well-received by the WWE Universe, a former World Champion thinks the gimmick/storyline is “complete trash.”

The star in question is none other than Sid Vicious, aka Psycho Sid.

Sid Vicious criticizes the Wyatt Sicks storyline

Sid Vicious didn’t mince his words while expressing his dissatisfaction with the ongoing Wyatt Sicks storyline. Taking to X, Vicious lashed out at the fiendish faction.

He stated, “The Wyatt Sicks gimmick/storyline is complete trash.”

Vicious, known for his straightforward and controversial takes, is conspicuously unhappy with the gimmick. However, the way things are shaping up, Wyatt Sicks has garnered a lot of attention from the WWE Universe.

The faction members include Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy), Nikki Cross (Abby the Witch), Erick Rowan (Rambling Rabbit), Dexter Lumis (Mercy The Buzzard), and Joe Gacy (Huscus the Pig).

WWE is currently focusing on adding depth to Bo Dallas’ character through the VHS tapes that were handed to Michael Cole on Raw. In the tape, Dallas is seen having an interview with his alter ego, Uncle Howdy.

All in all, it must be said that Wyatt Sicks has as many supporters as they have doubters. Similar to Psycho Sid, former WWE writer Vince Russo expressed his doubts about Wyatt Sicks, stating that the storyline will be ‘dead in the water’ in a month.

It seems the Wyatt Sicks storyline is slowly picking up. We will have to patiently wait and see how Triple H plans to elevate the nefarious supernatural faction in the coming weeks.

Wyatt Sicks member finally drops a hint as to why Chad Gable is their target

Everybody knows that Chad Gable is being hunted by Wyatt Sicks. The faction made its debut by assaulting Gable backstage, leaving him lying in a bloody mess. In addition, signs revealed that Gable has always been the faction’s target since his recent heel turn and mistreatment of the Alpha Academy members.

On the latest edition of Raw, Gable was seen escaping from a silhouette of a Wyatt Sicks member. In the interview with Bo Dallas, courtesy of the VHS tape, Dallas seemingly revealed why Gable is their primary target at the moment.

Dallas told Uncle Howdy in the tape, “Even now there are false prophets berating and belittling their family for their own gain. It's disgusting. They must pay for their sins."

Dallas’ statement seemingly indicates that Gable is the likely subject of discussion. However, at this point, nothing can be said for sure, as Wyatt Sicks has also shown interest in Pat McAfee lately.

All in all, it remains to be seen whether Dallas was referring to Gable.