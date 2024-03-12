How Many NBA Stars Have Won an Oscar? Listing Every Basketball Player Who Won Academy Award ft Kobe Bryant

The Academy Awards are the talk of the town, even in the NBA community. Dwayne Wade, the former Miami Heat superstar was nominated for Best Documentary Short for his work as an executive producer on ‘The Barber Rock’. However, Wade’s documentary lost to ‘The Last Repair’.

As Wade made his way to the Oscars' nominations, it reminded us of all the past NBA players who have won the Academy Awards before.

Speaking of which, let's take a look at the basketball players who have won the Academy Awards so far.

1. Kobe Bryant (2018) – ‘Dear Basketball’

In 2018, the legendary Kobe Bryant became the first sportsperson and NBA player to win an Academy Award. Bryant took home the Best Animated Short Film Oscar for "Dear Basketball." Based on his retirement letter that appeared in The Player's Tribune, the legendary LA Lakers player wrote and narrated the movie.



The other NBA players on this list as well as upcoming athletes who plan to pursue careers in entertainment were made possible by Bryant's Oscar victory. Not only was it a historic victory for Bryant, but it was also for the whole sports world.

"I'm not sure if it's possible. Really, it's our job as basketball players to just shut up and dribble. However, I'm happy that we go a little beyond that," Bryant said during his speech.

Advertisement

2. Kevin Durant (2021) - 'Two Distant Strangers'

Not only is Kevin Durant a two-time NBA champion, but he is also a former MVP. In addition, he has won an Academy Award for Two Distant Strangers, a film about a young Black man caught in a time loop and reliving his death following a run-in with the police. Durant won the Oscar for Best Short Film (Live Action).

With business partner Rich Kleiman, Durant operated Thirty-Five Ventures as an executive producer. The former MVP has made investments in several sectors, including entertainment and media. If Durant were to receive another Hollywood award in the future, that would not be shocking.

3. Mike Conley (2021) - 'Two Distant Strangers'

Not just Kevin Durant, but another NBA player took home an Oscar for the short film Two Distant Strangers. The movie's executive producer was Utah Jazz player Mike Conley. Conley became involved with the project after a friend encouraged him to invest in it.

"He gave me an update on the project and told me they were getting close, but without a few more people, they wouldn't be able to launch it. I had no idea it would get to this point," he said. After receiving the honor, Conley spoke with NBA.com, saying, "We were just trying to get it into the Sundance Festival, and look where we are today."

4. Shaquille O'Neal (2022) - 'Queen of Basketball'

Among the most successful NBA players in history is Shaquille O'Neal. He's also among the select few sportsmen who have achieved success in non-sporting endeavors. Shaq is a rapper who has sold albums, acted in motion pictures, and is currently on a national DJ tour.

As its executive producer, Shaq took home the Best Documentary Short Subject Oscar for "Queen of Basketball." The late Lusia Harris, a Hall of Famer and one of the pioneers of women's basketball is the subject of this 22-minute film.

"I want to tell Miss Harris's story to the world to honor her, you know. Even though I consider myself a basketball enthusiast, I had no idea who she was,” O'Neal said about the film.

5. Steph Curry (2022) - 'Queen of Basketball'

Alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Steph Curry was an executive producer for Queen of Basketball. Two months following the passing of Lusia Harris, the two-time MVP began working for his Unanimous Media company.

Advertisement

"We're thrilled to be a part of The Queen of Basketball's amazing team and contribute to elevating the legend of the trailblazing Lucy Harris. Curry stated in a statement. Curry also mentioned that Lucy "deserves to be recognized for her achievements as a true pioneer in the game of basketball and an inspiration for many."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Antonio Brown Stirs LeBron James Drama, Posts Controversial Image of Lakers Star With Jeanis Russ and Linda Rambis