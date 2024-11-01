Manisha Koirala embraces her Nepali roots and celebrates Kukur Tihar by worshipping pet dogs: ‘It’s a day to recognize the pure bond…’

Manisha Koirala is an actress of Nepali origin who is proud of her culture and traditions. She is often seen giving her fans a peek into her life and the festivities they celebrate in her hometown. On October 31, the senior star dropped a video showcasing how her family worshipped dogs on the auspicious occasion of Kukur Tihar. She also wished her fans on Diwali.

Hours ago, Manisha Koirala dropped a video that is sure to make any pet lover happy. The clip showcases her family treating their pet dogs like Gods. From giving them treats to showering the dogs with flowers, making them wear garlands, and doing their puja, they did it all. Speaking about the event, the Heeramandi actress expressed that they celebrated the Nepali festival, Kukur Tihar.

In the caption, she wrote, “Nepal celebrates Kukur Tihar, and I’m reminded of the unconditional love and loyalty dogs bring to our lives. This beautiful tradition honors dogs with garlands, vermilion, and treats to thank them for their companionship and protection. It’s a day to recognize the pure bond we share with them and to spread kindness to all animals. Here’s to the incredible way dogs make us feel loved, understood, and valued, just as we are. P.s my #furbabies asked their mala’s to be taken out early in the evening.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Soon after, Koirala dropped a picture with her younger brother, Siddharth Koirala. In the image, she can be seen holding a thali with multiple lit diyas placed on it. Wishing her fans ‘Happy Diwali’ she wrote in the caption, “Diwali reminds us that the real triumph over darkness is within. In today’s world, it’s about keeping the light inside us burning bright, overcoming our own shadows, and moving closer to our dreams. May this light guide you to everything you wish for and more! Happy Diwali!”

Take a look:

Earlier this year, Manisha Koirala stunned everyone with her portrayal of Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The TV series also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha, among others.

ALSO READ: 15 best Manisha Koirala movies that made us fall hard for her