In Photos: Gisele Bündchen’s USD 11M Mansion Is Ready After Two Years of Her Divorce From Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has recently completed the construction of her impressive USD 11 million mansion in South Florida. After marking a significant milestone nearly two years after her divorce from NFL icon Tom Brady.

The luxurious 6,600-square-foot property is situated on the exclusive Indian Creek Island. It is just a few miles from Miami. The plot represents a fresh start for Bündchen. The model is now moving forward with her life alongside her 35-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente.

Inside Gisele Bündchen's new USD 11 million mansion

The newly finished mansion showcases a modern design with a variety of high-end features. Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com provide a glimpse into the estate's grandeur. The property boasts a new roof and stunning floor-to-ceiling windows. It offers expansive views of the surrounding area.

A recently resurfaced balcony overlooks a large outdoor pool. It is a focal point in the beautifully landscaped backyard. The estate is surrounded by palm trees. It provides both privacy and a touch of natural elegance. The private dock offers convenient access to the water.

Aerial shots captured by a drone reveal the mansion's prime location on an 18,400-square-foot plot within a secluded cul-de-sac. The estate includes five spacious bedrooms and seven luxurious bathrooms. It was designed to accommodate Bündchen and her family comfortably.

Notably, the mansion is situated directly opposite Tom Brady's residence, famously known as the Billionaire Bunker. It allows for easy co-parenting of their two children, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11.

An insider close to Bündchen revealed that the model and Brady had originally planned to share this new home together before their divorce in October 2022. Following their split, Brady retained his property. He prompted Bündchen to continue with the construction of her own home across the water.

The arrangement ensures that both parents can remain actively involved in their children's lives. Especially with their homes' proximity facilitating seamless co-parenting.

More about the planning of Gisele Bündchen’s relationship

Rumors have circulated about Bündchen's relationship with Joaquim Valente. Particularly regarding a potential breakup. Sources indicate that Valente has struggled with the intense media scrutiny following Brady's Netflix special. Which shed light on their relationship and speculated on its impact on Bündchen's marriage.

The insider disclosed that the constant attention has been challenging for Valente, leading to some strain in their relationship. Despite these challenges, Bündchen and Valente were recently spotted together on a getaway to Costa Rica. It suggests that they are committed to working through their issues.

The completion of Bündchen's mansion is more than just the end of a construction project; it symbolizes a new beginning for the supermodel. This luxurious estate on Indian Creek Island is a testament to her strength and independence. She navigates life post-divorce and continues to build a bright future for herself and her children. Let us know in the comments how you found her property.