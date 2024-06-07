Insider Reveals Taylor Swift Is Not Waiting for Travis Kelce’s Marriage Proposal

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the most talked about couples right now ever since they went public in September last year. Meanwhile, it seems like everyone is compelling them to move towards a specific direction but are they even ready for it?

The couple has raised expectations of the fans, however, the pop star is reportedly tired of constant engagement and marriage questions from friends and family and she wants them to stop!

Taylor Swift is not waiting for Travis Kelce’s marriage proposals as of now

Despite their relationship milestone, it's not even a year and the constant engagement questions from everyone are pressuring both of them, even when they both might want to understand each other, decide what should be next, and strengthen it on their own.

However, it seems like the power couple get hit by the question daily and are exhausted as not just the fans, but also their family and friends want to know what is going to be next. According to an Insider speaking to Life & Style inclusively, “Not a day goes by they don't get hit with gentle hints and questions."

The insider further revealed that although the fans already getting excited about their engagement was “bad enough,” Kelce is even asked questions about it by his friends, and “the more he's pressured, the more he withdraws.”

Not just him but Swift’s friends as well. The insider shared, “Her friends bring it up all the time, and she's ordered them to stop mentioning it.”

Further, the insider was told that although the singer is “100 percent sure that Travis is the one,” and she might be hoping things get to the next level, “The constant questions are not helping.”

It has also been said that the “pressure is on the equal side” and although everyone wants to see them “happy,” these questions are forcing them “down the aisle so quickly.”

Travis Kelce was recently asked when will he drop the marriage question

While Taylor Swift is currently busy with the second leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, Travis Kelce is doing some off-field activities ahead of the 2024 NFL season and the highest-paid tight end is often bombarded with questions.

Recently, Travis Kelce was asked by a curious Jason Sudeikis about what is going to happen next regarding his relationship with his global star girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The actor dropped a big question during the 15th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity fundraiser in Kansas City. Jason, in character, asked, “Hey … when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?”

The audience was full of cheers as soon as the question was asked and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen smiling as he looked thoughtfully toward the crowd and said, “Guys, you’re really pushing it.”

The adorable couple is currently going through a long-distance relationship while the Lover singer is rocking the stage at the European leg of the Eras Tour. However, the two try to see each other whenever they can.