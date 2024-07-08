Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is always seen trending on social media because of his fashion sense and jewellery. This time, it looks like the NFL player has taken his jewellery game to a whole new level with a mind-blowing custom chain studded with diamonds, which showcases his life story through precisely engraved tattoos.

This stunning piece of jewellery is crafted by none other than renowned jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills. This diamond-studded piece has taken the internet by storm, further solidifying Chase’s reputation for making bold fashion choices.

A wearable work of art by Jason of Beverly Hills

The custom chain unveiled recently on social media, features an innovative design that transforms Chase's personal tattoos into a wearable work of art. Each engraving on the chain represents a significant moment or symbol from the wide receiver's life, creating a unique and deeply personal piece of jewellery.

Jason Arasheben, the mastermind behind Jason of Beverly Hills, shared images of the chain, highlighting the meticulous craftsmanship involved in bringing Chase's vision to life. While sharing a glimpse of this amazing piece of jewellery, Jason wrote, "Ja’Marr Chase wanted something that captured his personal story. Every one of his tattoos was brought to life in this custom piece with one added feature to be named later."

Arasheben is known for designing NBA championship rings and his work for other high-profile athletes and celebrities. He has surely once again shown his prowess when it comes to custom jewellery designs.

Ja’Marr Chase's fashion forward approach

Chase, who has always garnered attention for his outfits and stylish jewellery, has a reputation for making bold fashion statements. It bodes well for him that he is now the owner of this diamond chain, which aligns perfectly with his previous collection. This new chain also serves as perhaps one of his most personal and elaborate pieces to date, considering it is engraved with tattoos that demonstrate his personal life.

While the exact cost of the chain remains undisclosed, it's safe to assume that such a bespoke piece from a prestigious jeweller like Jason of Beverly Hills comes with a hefty price tag. However, given Chase's rising star in the NFL and his potential for a contract extension in the near future, the investment in this unique piece of jewellery seems well within his means.

Recent NFL news roundup

In other NFL news, a recent hypothetical re-draft exercise by NFL.com's Chad Reuter saw the Baltimore Ravens selecting Ja'Marr Chase with the 30th overall pick. This thought experiment, which included every player in the league, highlighted Chase's value despite a slight production decline last season due to injuries and quarterback Joe Burrow's absence.

Meanwhile, Chase was spotted at Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons, alongside teammates Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr.

The star-studded event, known for its networking opportunities and exclusive guest list, saw the NFL players posing with gymnast Olivia Dunne, all adorned in dazzling white outfits.