Joe Rogan Reacts to the Hawk Tuah Girl Selling Merchandise

Have you heard about the 'Hawk Tuah' girl? Her risqué street interview response catapulted her to viral fame overnight. In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan couldn't help but dive into the buzz surrounding her. What began as a bold, humor-laced comment in Nashville quickly morphed into a viral sensation.

Now, Hailey Welch, dubbed the 'Hawk Tuah' girl, is selling merchandise with the catchphrase that made her famous. Rogan, amused and intrigued, pondered a crucial question: just how much is she earning from this sudden fame? It's a wild ride from internet meme to entrepreneur. How long can she keep it up?

Joe Rogan asks the burning question - Is she making bank?

The 'Hawk Tuah' girl, Hailey Welch, shot to fame after a street interview by YouTubers Tim & Dee TV. In the clip, Hailey humorously describes a vulgar bedroom act, saying, "Oh, you gotta give him that hawk tuah and spit on that thang! You get me?" This unexpected and bold response quickly went viral, turning Hailey into an internet sensation.

Joe Rogan and his guests, Bryan Callen and Brendan Schaub, discussed this viral phenomenon on "The Joe Rogan Experience." They couldn't help but laugh at the absurdity and humor of the situation. Rogan remarked, "Did you see you gotta hawk tuah spit on that thing? Massive. That girl, one video, one girl gets interviewed, and it's just... I love moments like that where one weird video... it's so funny that the whole world sees it. She's the most famous on the planet right now."

Moreover, Rogan and his guests were stunned to learn that Hailey had quickly capitalized on her newfound fame by selling 'Hawk Tuah' merchandise. "I wonder how much money she's making off of this. Hopefully a lot," Rogan mused. He added, "It is smart that she jumped right on it because you gotta think it's only been a few days."

Hailey partnered with Fathead Threads in Belfast, Tennessee, to sell her merchandise, ensuring she got a portion of the proceeds. However, Rogan also touched on a humorous possibility, saying, "She got blackout drunk; it’s in Nashville. She’s probably hammered," suggesting that Hailey might not fully remember the interview due to her level of intoxication during the filming.

The rapid rise of Hailey Welch, from a street interview to a merchandise-selling internet star, showcases the unpredictable and often humorous nature of viral fame.

Conor McGregor joins the search for the 'Hawk Tuah' girl

As the viral video spread across social media, everyone was curious about the woman's identity. Surprisingly, one of the most notable spectators trying to locate her was Conor McGregor. The former UFC double division champion recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and asked, "Have we located hawk tuah yet?" This unexpected move from "Mystic Mac" caught many off guard.

But what exactly is Hawk Tuah? It's the sound of vigorous spitting, hilariously demonstrated by Hailey Welch in her now-famous street interview on Tim and Dee TV. Fight fans and the rest of the internet have been reacting to the clip, keeping the trend alive.

With McGregor showing interest, it's clear that the "Hawk Tuah" girl has reached a new level of fame. Don't you think it's incredible how quickly she’s become an internet sensation?

