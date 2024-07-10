John Cena Reveals Why Triple H and Viral Hawk Tuah Girl Would Be a Perfect Match; Sends Fans Into Frenzy

John Cena, known for his funny and clever social media presence, has a strange yet meaningful outlook on life. His Instagram account encapsulates his bizarre, hilarious, and insightful perspectives. The WWE legend drops posts without any explanation, leaving it open for interpretation. And this time, John Cena connected unexpected dots by linking the viral ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

So what is it about Triple H that connects with the viral internet sensation Hawk Tuah Girl? Well, by now, wrestling fans may have guessed it correctly. It’s The Game’s iconic water spit. However, the intent of Triple H’s water spit is like night and day compared to what Hawk Tuah means.

John Cena thinks Triple H and the Hawk Tuah girl are a great match

In case you are unaware, the Hawk Tuah girl, whose real name is Hailey Welch, has taken the internet by storm after her funny sex tip went viral a few weeks ago.

During a street interview with Tim & Dee TV, Hailey Welch revealed what she thinks is that one move in bed that makes a man go crazy. Unexpectedly, netizens being what they are, her response broke the internet. She said, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.”

Who could have ever thought this viral could be linked with Triple H’s iconic entrance move? If you grew up watching wrestling, you would be familiar with Triple H’s famous water spray at the ring apron. In fact, you’d be lying if you said you haven’t tried doing it at least once in your life.

The Game’s popular water spray symbolized theatricality and intensity before his matches. But, by no stretch of imagination, is it the same as what Hawk Tuah is?

Nonetheless, John Cena took to X to post a cropped picture of Triple H and the Hawk Tuah girl. This unexpected juxtaposition sparked a hilarious reaction from fans.

Although it’s very unlikely, it will be interesting to see if Triple H responds to John Cena’s bizarre comparison.

John Cena officially announced his retirement from WWE

After a storied career spanning over two decades, John Cena finally announced his retirement from WWE. The sixteen-time World Champion made his surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank premium live event in Canada.

While the fans were overjoyed by his presence, they were also very curious as his new merchandise said, “The Last Time is Now.”

Cena then revealed that he is going on a retirement tour and intends to cap off his career at WrestleMania 41. However, the specifics of his retirement finale are yet to be unearthed.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen who John Cena faces before calling it a career and riding off into the sunset. Off-topic, here are 3 wrestlers who could face John Cena in his retirement match.