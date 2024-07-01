‘I Might Give Him a Chance’: Jon Jones Lays Down His Condition for Alex Pereira Fight if Poatan Moves Up to Heavyweight

Jon Jones has set out a condition to face Alex Pereira at heavyweight. Jones has claimed he’d fight Pereira after Stipe Miocic only if ‘Poatan’ defeats Tom Aspinall. Jones, though, has claimed it’d be an easy fight for him.

Jones has revealed that he’d choke out Pereira just like he did Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Pereira recently defeated Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 via a second-round knockout.

Jon Jones reveals condition to fight Alex Pereira

Dana White recently argued that Jon Jones is still ahead of Alex Pereira in the pound-for-pound rankings. Fans want to see the two superstars lock horns inside the octagon and Jones has set out the conditions for that to happen.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “When I beat Miocic, I might give him a chance, but only if he beats Aspinall. In any case, it would be an easy night for me; I would choke him out just like I did Gane. I’m the king of the jungle.”

Alex Pereira has had a meteoric rise in the UFC and has already won world titles in two weight classes. The former middleweight champion has now defended the light heavyweight title twice against former world champions like Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka.

Pereira recently earned his second win against Prochazka, finishing ‘BJP’ (Bomby Jak Pa) via a second-round TKO. There have been suggestions that Pereira should move to heavyweight and look to become the first fighter ever to win the UFC title in three weight classes.

Jon Jones is the current heavyweight champion and is set to fight Stipe Miocic next. ‘Bones’ wants Pereira to fight interim champion Tom Aspinall to prove that he’s worthy. Aspinall, though, is set to fight Curtis Blaydes in a rematch at UFC 304.

Joe Rogan wants to see Alex Pereira fight at heavyweight with Jon Jones as champion

Joe Rogan wants to see Alex Pereira in the heavyweight division. UFC CEO Dana White revealed Rogan urged him to let Pereira move up to the division.

White said on the UFC 303 post-fight press conference, "I'm standing up there with the belt and I had Joe Rogan in my ear the whole time we were up there, 'Let [Alex Pereira] fight at heavyweight. Come on! Just do it!' So, I know that's what people wanna see. We'll see how this whole thing plays out."

A potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira showdown is an exciting prospect for the fans. Pereira, though, has challengers like Magomed Ankalaev lurking in the light heavyweight division.